MCG and H2Terminals Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Green Hydrogen Supply Chain

LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move towards sustainable energy solutions, Modular Clinton Global (MCG), a pioneer in blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability, and H2Terminals Limited, a leader in green hydrogen marine technology, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at MCG's London headquarters.

This strategic partnership marks a crucial step in integrating advanced blockchain technology with green hydrogen production and distribution. The initiative aims to create a transparent, efficient, and sustainable green hydrogen supply chain, supporting the UK's ambitious net-zero emissions targets.

Clinton Liu, CEO & Founder of MCG, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: "Our partnership with H2Terminals is a game-changer in the green hydrogen sector. By combining our blockchain expertise with H2Terminals' innovative hydrogen transportation technology, we're creating a fully traceable and efficient supply chain that sets new standards in transparency and sustainability for clean energy."

The partnership will leverage MCG's VUILA platform, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, to optimize H2Terminals' hydrogen production and distribution processes. This collaboration will enhance real-time data integration from sensors, weather conditions, storage facilities, and market dynamics to automate and optimize business decisions, increasing utilization and profitability.

Gerry Wilkinson, CEO of H2Terminals, added: "Partnering with MCG allows us to add an unprecedented level of traceability and efficiency to our green hydrogen supply chain. This collaboration will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also provide our customers with the transparency and reliability they demand in the emerging green energy market."

This partnership builds on both companies' existing initiatives and collaborations. MCG's involvement in projects like HyPACT and its partnership with Cranfield University's Hydrogen Integration Incubator (CH2i) complements H2Terminals' innovative approach to green hydrogen production and distribution.

The collaboration between MCG and H2Terminals represents a significant step towards realizing the potential of green hydrogen in the global energy transition. By combining blockchain technology with advanced hydrogen logistics, this partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions across various industries.

