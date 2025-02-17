Libera Global AI and Hive Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Retail Engagement Across Asia-Pacific

Libera Global AI and Hive Announce Strategic Partnership

We are pleased to partner with Hive to bring innovative, AI-powered solutions to retailers across Asia-Pacific” — Max Ward, Founder & CEO of Libera Global AI

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libera Global AI , a leading innovator in AI-driven retail solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Malaysia-based Hive Marketing . This collaboration aims to elevate retail engagement in the Asia-Pacific region through advanced digital solutions that enhance consumer interaction, loyalty, and in-store visibility.The partnership will combine Libera's expertise in AI for retail with Hive's extensive field marketing and digital marketing capabilities. Together, the companies will deliver cutting-edge solutions such as Digital Voucher Distribution (DVD), Home Delivery Sampling (HDS), Grab N Go Sampling (GGS), and Shopper Loyalty Programs (SLP) to help brands build stronger, more personalized connections with their customers."We are pleased to partner with Hive to bring innovative, AI-powered solutions to retailers across Asia-Pacific," said Max Ward, CEO of Libera Global AI. "Our combined capabilities will enable brands to execute more effective trade promotions, improve shopper loyalty, and gain real-time insights into store performance."The collaboration will focus on providing businesses with advanced tools like the Visibility and Distribution Drive (VDD), which leverages AI to assess product availability and display conditions. Additionally, the partnership will support various promotional campaigns, including Gift with Purchase (GWP) programs and targeted digital voucher initiatives."This partnership enables faster AI and automation adoption in the region," said Richard Voon, CEO of Hive. "By integrating Libera's AI-driven solutions with our marketing platforms and resources, we can help brands accelerate retail growth and optimize retail management.”The agreement outlines a non-exclusive collaboration across Asia-Pacific, with provisions for expanding to other regions where Hive has established networks. Both companies have committed to ongoing innovation, data-driven decision-making, and customer-centric strategies to support clients in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.Libera is revolutionizing retail in emerging markets by empowering small merchants and global brands with AI, Large Vision Models (LVM), and blockchain solutions. By digitizing transactions at scale, Libera captures untracked purchases, enhances supply chain visibility, and unlocks new growth opportunities.For more information please visit https://liberaglobal.ai/ or email marketing@liberaglobal.aiAbout Hive Marketing:Hive connects brands with real-time retail data and action through its Marketing AI and Sales AI solutions powered by digital automation. By focusing on the consumer’s purchase journey and the customer’s route to market, Hive leverages its expansive consumer communities and retail communities to deliver business growth and actionable insights for brands.For more information please visit https://www.hive-asia.com/ or email enquiry@hive-asia.com

