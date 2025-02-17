"Awaji Island Italian Fair 2025" to be Held February 22 - March 2

Chef Masayuki Okuda Girolamo Panzetta A full-course menu of Italian food culture (image for reference) Performances in a dazzling dinner theater Italian Parade (image for reference)

The 9-day festival on Awaji Island will celebrate Italian food and culture

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Japan Tourism Alliance Co. Ltd. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Mariko Yamamoto) will hold the "Awaji Island Italian Fair 2025" from February 22nd (Saturday) to March 2nd (Sunday) at three facilities operated by Pasona Group on Awaji Island: Nojima Scuola, Seikaiha, and Ladybird Road. The nine-day festival will feature Italian cuisine using local produce and ingredients from Awaji Island, special dinner shows, and other experiences celebrating Italian culture, food, and art. The festival will be held at three restaurants on the West Coast of Awaji Island.

1. Nojima Scuola (843 Nojima-hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

[Special Course from Chef Masayuki Okuda] (2F, Ristorante Scuola)

Date: March 1st (Saturday), 2nd (Sunday)

Lunch from 12:00 PM, Dinner from 6:00 PM

Price: Lunch 13,000 yen, Dinner 18,000 yen (tax incl.)

Content: "Ristorante Scuola", an Italian restaurant located in Nojima Scuola, will hold a special lunch and dinner prepared by Chef Masayuki Okuda, the master of "Local Production for Local Consumption". The recipient of numerous awards, including the "Commissioner for Cultural Affairs Award" and the MAFF "Culinary Masters Gold Award", Chef Okuda will provide explanations of each dish and wine offered.

[Collaboration Food with Girolamo Panzetta] (1F, Café Scuola)

Date: February 22nd (Saturday) - March 2nd (Sunday)

Content: "Café Scuola" is offering a new menu item of "Arancini", using organic "JIRO Rice" grown by Italian TV personality Girolamo Panzetta, active in agricultural initiatives across Japan. The regional Italian dish with a crispy, savory batter of rice, meat sauce, and melted cheese will be available for a limited time.

2. Theater & Restaurant Complex "SEIKAIHA" (70 Nojima-okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

["Italian Night" at Western Restaurant "Uminoya"]

Date: February 22nd (Sat), 23rd (Sun), 24th (Mon); March 1st (Sat), 2nd (Sun) (Doors open 5 PM, Dinner 5:30-8 PM)

Price: 15,000 yen (tax incl.)

Content: Western cuisine restaurant "SEIKAIHA Uminoya" will hold Italian Nights featuring special Italian Fair courses on weekends and national holidays during the festival, using local top-quality Awaji Island ingredients such as Awaji Beef. In addition to free-flowing Italian wines, a gala concert featuring live music of famous Italian operas and a "bingo royale" will be held. A talk show with Girolamo Panzetta is also scheduled for Monday, February 24th (national holiday.

3. Seaside Mall "Ladybird Road" (95-2 Nojima-todoroki, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

[Ladybird Road - Italian Town]

Date: February 22nd (Sat) - March 2nd (Sun) (Weekdays 11AM-3PM, Weekends 11AM-5PM)

Price: Varies by facility

Content: Ladybird Road will be holding "Ladybird Road - Italian Town" for visitors to enjoy the culinary delights of the diverse regions of Italy. Not just pizza and pasta - Japanese, Chinese, and other Western cuisines will incorporate Italian elements into their menus. An "Italian Parade" will also be held with live music and dancers in carnival costumes.

■Overview: Awaji Island Italian Fair 2025

Date: February 22nd (Saturday) - March 2nd (Sunday), 2025

* Fixed days off vary by facility.

* Please check the event page below for details: https://awajishima-resort.com/awajishima-italianfair-2025/

Location: Held at 3 restaurants on the West coast of Awaji Island.

Tickets: Three types of 500 yen tickets usable at each festival venue and other Awaji Island west coast facilities will be sold.

Pre-reserved tickets: Twelve 500 yen tickets (5,000 yen total, tax incl.)

For tickets to Ristorante Scuola and SEIKAIHA Uminoya, please refer to the official homepages.

Website: https://awajishima-resort.com/awajishima-italianfair-2025/

Inquiries: Pasona furusato incubation Co., Ltd.

Notes: Details correct at time of writing and are subject to change.

