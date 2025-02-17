Investigation Continues Into Trooper Involved Shooting During Criminal Investigation In Somerset County

February 17, 2025

(MARION STATION, MD) – Police are actively investigating shots fired during a criminal investigation in Somerset County.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. last night in Marion Station when Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division were conducting a criminal investigation and encountered a suspect in the 5600 block of Tulls Corner Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of a firearm. A trooper, responding to assist a fellow law enforcement officer for an assault complaint, fired upon the suspect.

Medical treatment was administered to the suspect on the scene. The suspect, not being identified at this time, was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 4 to the R Adams Shock Trauma Center for treatment. There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Per department policy and standard procedures, the trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Maryland State Police crime scene technicians have processed the scene. A firearm has been recovered.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation in consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Somerset County. The Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an investigation, as is procedure.

The investigation remains active, and additional details will be released as they become available.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

