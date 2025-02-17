Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Village of Seaman

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ashland Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Columbiana East Liverpool City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Village of Cuyahoga Heights

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Mayfield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Menlo Park Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hope Academy Northcoast Campus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Darke County Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit FFR

Franklin North Woods Career Prep High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Capital City Career Prep High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit City of Whitehall

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Guernsey Guernsey County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Cincinnati Classical Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Hancock Village of Arcadia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lake Concord Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Anthony Wayne Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit SunBridge Schools

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Gibson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Muskingum Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Richland Crestview Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ross Adena Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Seneca Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Plain Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Aurelius Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wayne Dalton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit