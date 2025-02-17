Submit Release
News Search

There were 321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,993 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Village of Seaman
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashland Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Columbiana East Liverpool City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Village of Cuyahoga Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Mayfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Menlo Park Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hope Academy Northcoast Campus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Darke County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit FFR
Franklin North Woods Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Capital City Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Whitehall
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Guernsey Guernsey County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Cincinnati Classical Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hancock Village of Arcadia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lake Concord Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Anthony Wayne Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
SunBridge Schools
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Gibson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Muskingum Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland Crestview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ross Adena Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Seneca Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Plain Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Aurelius Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wayne Dalton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more