Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Village of Seaman
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashland
|Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|East Liverpool City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Crawford
|Colonel Crawford Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Cuyahoga Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Mayfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Menlo Park Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hope Academy Northcoast Campus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Darke County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|FFR
|Franklin
|North Woods Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Capital City Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Whitehall
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati Classical Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Village of Arcadia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Concord Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Anthony Wayne Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|SunBridge Schools
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Gibson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Muskingum
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Wayne Trace Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Crestview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Adena Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Plain Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Aurelius Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Dalton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
