Take Strict Legal Action Against Lalu Prasad Yadav for Calling the Maha Kumbh Mela ‘Useless’! – HJS Demands

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 144 years, is attended by over 500 million Hindu devotees from India and millions of foreign pilgrims from more than 50 countries. They participate in this sacred occasion with deep faith. Scientists, researchers, and intellectuals worldwide recognize the spiritual and scientific significance of the Maha Kumbh. By calling such a global religious festival ‘useless,’ former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti strongly condemns this statement and demands immediate legal action against Lalu Prasad Yadav!

While responding to a stampede at the Delhi railway station, Lalu Yadav, when asked about crowd management at the Maha Kumbh Mela, remarked, “Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless.” Would He Dare to Speak Against other Religions? : Has Lalu Yadav ever dared to make such derogatory remarks about any other religion’s pilgrimage? This trend of insulting Hindu traditions and religious places will not be tolerated by the Hindu community!

Even after spending years in prison and being released on bail, Lalu Yadav shows no remorse for his past crimes. If he makes such provocative statements insulting Hindu siciety’s sacred sites, it is a deliberate attempt to hurt Hindu sentiments and to incite communal tensions. The government must take this matter seriously and take strict legal action against Lalu Prasad Yadav!