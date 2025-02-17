Dentsu MENA Partners with VWO to Elevate Digital Experience Capabilities

Our partnership with VWO allows us to equip our clients with the tools and expertise they need to optimize their digital presence and achieve their business objectives.” — Deepak Mankani, Head of Search Experience, dentsu MENA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentsu MENA, a leading integrated marketing solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with VWO, a world-leading customer experience, AB testing and conversion optimization platform. This collaboration aims to further enhance Dentsu MENA’s digital experience capabilities, enabling clients to optimize their websites and digital properties for maximum impact.In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, delivering exceptional user experiences is paramount. This partnership brings together Dentsu MENA’s deep understanding of the GCC market, its creative prowess, and its data-driven approach with VWO’s powerful platform. This synergy will empower clients to make data-backed decisions and drive significant improvements in their digital performance.Deepak Mankani, Head of Search Experience at dentsu MENA added: “In the MENA region, digital adoption is soaring, and businesses need to provide seamless and engaging experiences to thrive. Our partnership with VWO allows us to equip our clients with the tools and expertise they need to optimize their digital presence and achieve their business objectives."This partnership will enable Dentsu MENA to further strengthen their comprehensive suite of digital experience optimization services, including:• A/B and Multivariate Testing: Rigorous testing of website elements to identify the most effective variations for improved conversions and engagement.• Personalization: Tailoring digital experiences to individual user preferences and behaviors for increased relevance and impact.• Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO): A data-driven approach to improving website performance and maximizing conversions.• User Behavior Analysis: Leveraging heatmaps, session recordings, and form analytics to understand how users interact with digital properties and identify areas for improvement.• Data-Driven Insights: Providing clients with actionable insights based on real data to inform their digital strategies.The collaboration between Dentsu MENA and VWO will empower businesses across the MENA region to:• Increase website traffic and conversions: By optimizing user experience and improving website performance.• Improve customer engagement and satisfaction: By delivering personalized and relevant experiences.• Maximize ROI on digital marketing investments: By ensuring that digital properties are optimized for maximum impact.For further information, contact:Sara PayeSenior Communications and Marketing Director MENAT00971 (0) 4 447 4996sara.paye@dentsu.comAbout dentsuDentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in over 145 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.Find out more:About VWOVWO is an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.Find out more: https://vwo.com/ Contact us at paresh.mandhyan@vwo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.