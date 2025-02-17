Martone Collaborates with LGBT Books to Prisoners for a Powerful Giving Campaign

Deep & Raw, Official Book Cover LGBT Books to Prisoners Martone, The Emperor of House Music

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed dance recording artist and author Martone The Emperor of House Music is proud to announce a new philanthropic collaboration with LGBT Books to Prisoners, an organization dedicated to providing free LGBTQ+ literature to incarcerated individuals across the United States.With the upcoming pre-order launch of his latest book, Deep & Raw: The Erotica of Martone , Martone is committing a portion of the book’s proceeds to support the mission of LGBT Books to Prisoners. Through this initiative, he aims to provide LGBTQ+ individuals behind bars with access to affirming, empowering, and life-changing literature.A Personal Mission Rooted in ExperienceFor Martone, this partnership is deeply personal."Growing up Black, male, and gay, I can see how my circumstances could have been different. What saved my life was reading, writing, and being involved in entertainment. My Aunt Barbara looked out for me and signed me up for a television production class at the age of 13. That exposure changed my trajectory," Martone shares.Understanding firsthand how books and creativity can offer an escape, healing, and self-acceptance, Martone wants to ensure that incarcerated LGBTQ+ individuals—who are often isolated and denied access to affirming materials—have access to literature that speaks to their experiences.The Power of Books for LGBTQ+ InmatesLGBTQ+ individuals in prison face unique hardships, including discrimination, lack of representation, and limited access to resources that reflect their identities. LGBT Books to Prisoners works tirelessly to combat this by sending free books to incarcerated LGBTQ+ people across the country. These books provide education, comfort, and a sense of belonging.Through this collaboration, every pre-order, and subsequent order of Deep & Raw: The Erotica of Martone will contribute to providing books that inspire and uplift LGBTQ+ prisoners.About Deep & Raw: The Erotica of MartoneDeep & Raw is a compelling collection of sensual, unfiltered, and boundary-pushing stories that celebrate love, passion, and intimacy through the lens of LGBTQ+ experiences. As an artist who has always embraced his identity unapologetically, Martone brings the same energy to his writing, offering stories that reflect authenticity, desire, and emotional depth.The book is available now for pre-order, with an official release date set for March 18, 2025.“Love Out Loud” – The Soundtrack to the MovementMartone’s message of self-acceptance and living boldly is not just limited to his book. His song “Love Out Loud” perfectly embodies the spirit of this campaign, encouraging people to embrace their truth, shed fear, and live freely.With lyrics like:"Open your heart, no fear to hide, love out loud in just a matter of time."Martone’s music and literature are aligned in the fight for LGBTQ+ visibility, freedom, and empowerment.Join the Movement – Pre-Order and Make a DifferenceMartone is calling on his fans, the LGBTQ+ community, and allies to support this initiative by pre-ordering Deep & Raw: The Erotica of Martone today. Every pre-order contributes to the fight for literacy, representation, and dignity for LGBTQ+ prisoners.👉 Pre-Order Now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DW9BKC1B 📚 Learn More About LGBT Books to Prisoners: https://lgbtbookstoprisoners.org/ "Books saved me, and I want to pay it forward. Together, we can give hope, knowledge, and representation to those who need it most." – MartoneAbout MartoneMartone is an international house music artist, author, and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Known as “The Emperor of House Music”, he has built a career on embracing his identity, pushing creative boundaries, and using his platform to uplift others. His upcoming book, Deep & Raw: The Erotica of Martone, continues his legacy of storytelling that amplifies LGBTQ+ voices.About LGBT Books to PrisonersLGBT Books to Prisoners is a volunteer-run organization that provides free books to incarcerated LGBTQ+ individuals across the United States. Their mission is to empower and educate by ensuring access to literature that reflects LGBTQ+ experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

Deep & Raw: LGBT Books to Prisoners - A Special Campaign

