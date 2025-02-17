LIV Golf Adelaide locked in for bright future

The South Australia Government and LIV Golf have confirmed that Adelaide will be the exclusive home of LIV Golf in Australia with an extension agreement through 2031.

The announcement was made in front of thousands of fans before Sunday’s shotgun start, with South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, and LIV Golf Board Member and Australian golf legend Greg Norman delivering the news together on the final day of LIV Golf Adelaide 2025.

As part of the commitment, the Malinauskas Labor Government, in collaboration with the Adelaide City Council, announced plans to redevelop the North Adelaide Golf Course — to be designed by Greg Norman — transforming the facility into one of the world’s best public golf courses.

With its unique and stunning location within the Adelaide Park Lands, and sight lines to the Adelaide CBD, North Adelaide is already Australia’s most centrally located golf course.

The redevelopment will provide improved facilities and greater amenity to accommodate year-round use for the public, and to accommodate the future growth of LIV Golf Adelaide, boosting tourism and in maximising interstate and international visitation.

It is envisaged the redevelopment will include a new 18-hole Championship Course, new driving range and practice facilities.

Greg Norman Golf Course Design is recognised as the premier signature golf course design firm in the world, having delivered more than a hundred courses across 34 countries and six continents.

The new world-standard course will allow every South Australian to play the course that golfing legends like Cam Smith compete on as part of the LIV Golf tournament.

LIV Golf Adelaide has paid dividends for South Australia, already contributing $136 million in its first two years to the State’s economy and bringing thousands of visitors from far and wide to the State.

The World’s Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards two years in a row, LIV Golf Adelaide has set the benchmark for delivering world-class golf against a festival atmosphere, with first-class hospitality and pulsating live concerts.

More than just an elite golf tournament, LIV Golf has served a vehicle to showcase South Australia to a global audience, with a broadcast reach of more than 500 million viewers across 80 territories.

The 2024 tournament drew thousands of visitors, generating over 79,000 visitor nights, with guests staying an average of nearly four nights. Approximately 40% of ticket holders travelled from outside South Australia, proving the event’s massive tourism impact.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

LIV Golf has brought significant global attention to South Australia – and I am delighted to confirm that we have secured the rights to host LIV Golf in Adelaide until 2031.

But more than that, I’m thrilled that we will be delivering something truly unique – world golf on the doorstep of one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

Nestled in the stunning Adelaide Park Lands, the North Adelaide Golf Course is a stunning platform on which to showcase our city to the rest of the world.

The investments we’re making will deliver a high quality outcome for our Park Lands, improvements for members of the public who want to play at North Adelaide, and importantly, provide a new home for the growth of LIV Golf Adelaide.

Seeing LIV get bigger and better means more people from around Australia and the world getting the chance to experience the wonders of our state.

This is about much more than just bringing the world’s best golfers to Adelaide – it’s about telling the story of South Australia to a global audience, with images of our State’s magnificent regions beamed into the homes of more than a hundred countries.

Significantly, it’s also about leveraging LIV as a platform to show that South Australia is a great place to do business.

I want to pay tribute to and thank the leadership, staff and members at The Grange Golf Course for their continued partnership with LIV.

Attributable to LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil

This event is the embodiment of what LIV Golf represents: the biggest stars, the best courses, unmatched experiences, and of course, the best fans in the world.

Thank you to Premier Peter Malinauskas for his leadership and commitment to LIV Golf for the long term.

LIV Golf Adelaide is our showcase and brings the vision for all our events across the globe to life.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to honor what this community has helped us build over the last three years through a partnership that will take it to even greater heights for years to come.

Attributable to Greg Norman

I’ve dreamed of building a global golf league for 30 years.

LIV Golf Adelaide is the realisation of what LIV Golf can be around the world.

I want to thank Premier Peter Malinauskas, a friend and incredible leader for South Australia.

What LIV Golf has built has never been done before, changing the sport for the better while having a lasting impact on communities like Adelaide.

I’m honoured to design a world-class course that will benefit current and future generations here in Australia. Long LIV Golf!

Attributable to Connie Bonaros MLC

I have to confess I’m more used to mini golf than I am professional golf. But I’ve been, I’ve seen and I’m 100% committed and keen to make this happen!

The benefit this deal brings to SA is unprecedented. We are the absolute envy of Australia at the moment. It’s already an amazing event – just imagine the added buzz if it were held in the heart of the city.

The Premier took a huge risk when he signed us up to LIV Golf, but it was a measured one and one that I’m happy to back in to secure this agreement for as long as we can.

Attributable to Sarah Game MLC

LIV Golf has helped put South Australia on the world stage, and I’m backing it in.

A move to North Adelaide has the potential to see this event deliver an even better dividend for the people of South Australia.