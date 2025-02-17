Kilgore College Ranger Band Alumni Association Relaunches – Join Us to Reignite the Tradition

KILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ranger Band Alumni Association is making a triumphant return in 2025, and we want YOU to be part of this exciting new era! After a long hiatus, we’re bringing back the energy, passion, and Memories Set to Music that made our time with the Kilgore College Band so special.

Whether you marched with the Ranger Band, twirled with the KCTs, or simply share a deep love for the program, this is your chance to reconnect, reminisce, and help shape the future of our alumni community.

Join the Movement – Be Part of the Legacy

We’re on a mission to:

✅ Support the Kilgore College Band Program and Fine Arts

✅ Provide scholarships for future generations of musicians and performers

✅ Host alumni events and reunions to strengthen lifelong connections

✅ Create mentorship opportunities for students pursuing careers in music and the arts

✅ Make a lasting impact on the community through engagement and outreach

Get Involved – Committees Now Forming!

To ensure as many alumni as possible can contribute, we are forming committees to focus on different aspects of our mission. Whether you’re interested in event planning, fundraising, mentorship, or outreach, there’s a place for you to help shape the future of the Ranger Band Alumni Association.

Stay Connected & Get Exclusive Alumni Benefits

By joining the Ranger Band Alumni Association, you’ll gain access to:

🎶 Alumni events & reunions

🎶 Networking opportunities with fellow alumni

🎶 Exclusive updates & insider news from the Kilgore College Band community

🎶 Ways to give back and support the next generation of musicians

Subscribe & Stay Informed

We’re just getting started, and we need you on this journey! Visit www.rbalum.org to opt in and receive important updates on events, involvement opportunities, and ways to support the band.

Together, we’ll preserve the legacy of the Ranger Band, Twirlers, Kilgore College, and our incredible community. Let’s show the world what it truly means to be part of this special family!

For more information, visit www.rbalum.org

