Transform Enterprise Unreal Engine Applications with Cavrnus Spatial Connector - Now Available on Epic's Fab Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavrnus is thrilled to announce the launch of the Cavrnus Spatial Connector™ (CSC) for Unreal Engine™, now available for download through the Epic Games Fab Marketplace. This strategic move simplifies installation and integration, empowering enterprises to elevate their Unreal Engine applications with cutting-edge collaboration features in just minutes.The Cavrnus Spatial Connector is a revolutionary plugin that offers a seamless, no-code solution for adding robust multi-user collaboration and communication capabilities to any Unreal Engine application. Industrial applications — from collaborative design and digital twins to interactive training systems — stand to benefit immensely from CSC’s advanced feature set.Key Features of the Cavrnus Spatial Connector:- Effortless Multi-User Copresence: Supports any avatar style across desktop, XR, and mobile platforms, facilitating real-time interaction.Integrated Communication: Includes voice & video streaming with camera, screen, window, and application sharing- Live Transcription & Translation: Personalize experiences with settings for 54 languages, promoting global collaboration.- Data Synchronization: Critical for creating, training, product design, and more, ensuring all participants see the latest updates.- Persistent Journaling System: Enables users to revisit their spaces exactly as they left them, preserving session history and synchronizing experience states.- Enterprise-Grade Security: Offers a robust encryption and identity management system, aligning with enterprise requirements.- Seamless Interoperability: Compatible with Cavrnus Spatial Connectors™ for Unity™, JavaScript/WebGL, and .NET.- Flexible Integration and Custom Solutions: For developers seeking tailored applications, our Cavrnus Platform SDK and REST API provide an expansive toolbox for creating custom integrations that meet specific enterprise needs.- Access Anytime, Anywhere: Available in Public Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud, and On-Premises configurations, our flexible subscription models — including Starter (free), Pro, and Enterprise — ensure the platform scales seamlessly with your demands.The introduction of Cavrnus Spatial Connector on the Fab Marketplace underscores our commitment to facilitating transformational digital experiences. By streamlining the adoption of collaborative solutions, this launch propels innovation in various enterprise sectors, enhancing productivity and interaction. Visit the Epic Games Fab Marketplace today to download the Cavrnus Spatial Connector and unlock a new dimension of possibilities for your Unreal Engine applications.

