The Japanese EC leader Ruby Groupe partners together with Cavrnus to power metaverse activations for luxury brands
Ruby Groupe propels the future of global e-commerce forward offering high-end retailers community and value-focused metaverse solutions on the Cavrnus Platform.CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavrnus, Inc. announces their partnership and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with luxury fashion developer, Ruby Groupe, Inc., headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. This new collaboration will enable Ruby Groupe to leverage the full-range of power behind the Cavrnus Platform in order to plan, create and deploy high-quality fashion metaverse experiences that can be shared across any device or platform.
With unparalleled insight, creativity and luxury brand expertise, Ruby Groupe leads the path forward for metaverse commerce and shapes the future of fashion with their unique approach to providing immersive virtual and hybrid retail experiences that bolster true-to-life connections between brands, customers and consumers.
The metaverse layer Ruby Groupe is creating adds value to brands by allowing them to have a scalable, persistent virtual location for community-based social experiences with new routes to personalization and purchasing. With now limitless creativity in storytelling, instilling brand values into experiences that would have otherwise been impossible in the physical world will help build more meaningful connections to consumers at all touchpoints along their shopper journey.
Yutaka Ohno, Representative Director of Ruby Groupe, Inc., shares, “Ruby Groupe has been providing a premium experience for luxury brand stores through its online store. With the alliance with Cavrnus, we will evolve as the first partner to offer an even more premium experience on the metaverse.”
Anthony Duca, CEO and Co-founder of Cavrnus, Inc., adds, “We at Cavrnus are thrilled to be supporting and powering Ruby Groupe’s vision of luxury fashion metaverse experiences! As fashion brands embrace virtual experiences and digital collectibles, they will need a robust technological solution to fuel this metaverse experience layer for their products and community. With Cavrnus, Ruby Groupe will be able to create and deliver metaverses at scale for all of their clients. Luxury fashion is already paving the way for people to join in the metaverse and we look forward to helping it rapidly grow.”
About Cavrnus, Inc.
Cavrnus, the ultimate metaverse builder platform, empowers every enterprise, brand and creator to easily design, build and share their vision of a destination metaverse on the experience Internet with anyone, anywhere, on any device at scale. A transformative feature-set, backend journaling system, interactive scripting and SDK/API integrations make creating and publishing experiences easy and intuitive. Cavrnus is built to ingest over 40+ 2D and 3D file types and supports both Unity and Unreal Engine development pipelines. Cavrnus makes it easy for people to connect through shared multi-person experiences on any device or platform and combines the physical and digital into a unified lived reality. For more information, visit https://www.cavrn.us.
About Ruby Groupe, Inc.
Ruby Groupe has been providing a premium digital experience for luxury brands’ online stores. With the alliance with Cavrnus, we will evolve as the first partner to offer an even more premium and luxurious experience on the metaverse. For more information, visit https://rubygroupe.jp/en.
Caroline Teti
Cavrnus, Inc.
press@cavrn.us
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other