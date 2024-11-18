Cavrnus Launches Next Generation of its Collaboration Platform

Epic Games Automotive Configurator, easily made multiuser with Cavrnus Spatial Connector.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With extended cross-OS and device support now including Web standards, transforming any Unreal Engine or Unity project into a native multi-user application is easier and faster than ever before. Cavrnus , the leader in spatial collaboration innovation, is excited to unveil its next-generation Cavrnus Spatial Connector (CSC) for Unreal Engine and Unity, now enhanced with additional CSC support for .NET and JavaScript—broadening its platform for seamless integration tailored to web developers. With this new release, developers using .NET and JavaScript can now effortlessly integrate collaborative features—such as multi-user support, content synchronization, and real-time communication—into both new and existing applications, and across a wide range and combinations of XR, desktop, and web experiences. This offering saves developers significant time and resources by providing out-of-the-box functionality that would traditionally take months to implement, resulting in enhanced user experiences by providing real-time updates and collaboration capabilities seamlessly across platforms. As a result of this dramatic evolution, Cavrnus has become “The Collaboration Platform”, reflecting its mission to provide instant multi-user collaboration across a wide range of applications.This new offering joins the Cavrnus Spatial Connector (CSC) for Unreal Engine and Unity, which enables creators to add powerful collaboration tools with minimal effort. The CSC provides seamless multi-user interaction, live transcription, persistent sessions, voice and video conferencing, and a fully customizable user experience—all without needing to write code. A recent update to the CSC has introduced a streamlined UI along with an enhanced feature set, ensuring developers can deploy large-scale collaborative solutions faster than ever.“Cavrnus is redefining collaboration with the Cavrnus Spatial Connector (CSC) for Unreal Engine, Unity, .NET, and JavaScript—making real-time, multi-user interaction seamless across platforms," said Anthony Duca, CEO of Cavrnus. "As 'The Collaboration Platform,' our mission is to empower developers to quickly and easily integrate robust collaborative features effortlessly, transforming how teams connect and create. This launch is a major step forward in making spatial collaboration accessible, scalable, and intuitive for everyone.”Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Cavrnus has raised institutional Series A funding from Epic Games, Galaxy Interactive, and other investors. Cavrnus enjoys strategic partnerships with Epic Games, Unity, Meta, NVIDIA, AWS, Qualcomm, Lenovo, Bentley Systems, among others. The company's focus remains on transforming the way teams collaborate across spatial applications by making it faster and easier to implement immersive multi-user experiences.Cavrnus offers an easy-to-try free trial of its full-featured, enterprise-grade Pro plan, with no credit card required. To learn more or get started, visit www.cavrnus.com About CavrnusThe Cavrnus Platform is enabling teams across industries to transform any application into a fully immersive, multi-user experience. From architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), to product design and configurators, training and learning experiences, digital twins, manufacturing, and beyond—Cavrnus empowers users to collaborate in real time, make better decisions faster, and drive innovation across spatial environments. With a focus on extensibility and ease of use, Cavrnus seamlessly integrates collaboration into the tools you already use, creating limitless possibilities for how teams connect and create.

