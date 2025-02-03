THIRTY SAINTS PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES LICENSING AVAILABILITY FOR CHRISTINE TOY JOHNSON'S PLAY "THE SECRET WISDOM OF TREES"

The Secret Wisdom of Trees now available for licensing. playwright Christine Toy Johnson

A compelling 80-minute dramedy exploring the enduring power of love through memory, family bonds, and healing.

I could not be more thrilled that Christine Toy Johnson is our first playwright to join the Thirty Saints Productions licensing family.” — James A. Rocco, CEO, Thirty Saints Productions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty Saints Productions proudly introduces the newest addition to its theatrical licensing catalog, " The Secret Wisdom of Trees " by award-winning playwright Christine Toy Johnson . This compelling 80-minute dramedy explores the enduring power of love through memory, family bonds, and healing.Following successful workshops at The Barrow Group and Florida Studio Theatre, this intimate ensemble piece offers theaters a contemporary work that speaks to multi-generational audiences.The play follows Abby Green, a spirited 67-year-old woman who plants trees at locations of her most significant memories as she prepares for her journey with early-onset Alzheimer's. When tragedy strikes and family conflicts arise, the story weaves through time and memory to explore what remains when memories begin to fade."The Secret Wisdom of Trees" features:- A cast of 7 (2F, 5M) with rich roles for actors of varying ages- A flexible staging design adaptable to various theater spaces- Universal themes of family, legacy, and unconditional love- Contemporary relevance dealing with aging, family dynamics, and healing- Running time of 80 minutes (no intermission)The play was honored as a Semi-Finalist for the 11th annual Jewish Playwriting Contest, praised for its "...deeply moving tribute to a family coming to terms with multiple kinds of losses."This play is perfect for:- Regional theaters seeking contemporary dramatic works- Community theaters looking for meaningful ensemble pieces- New play development programs- Reader's theater presentationsTheatres interested in perusing "The Secret Wisdom of Trees" can request a copy of the script through Thirty Saints Productions. The play is available for immediate licensing. Visit thirtysaintsproductions.com/shows/the-secret-wisdom-of-trees.About the Playwright:Christine Toy Johnson is a Tony and Obie-honored writer, actor, and director whose work has been produced at prestigious venues including the Roundabout, Village Theatre, O'Neill Center, and Florida Studio Theatre. She serves as Treasurer of the Dramatists Guild and hosts the Guild's podcast "Talkback" on Broadway Podcast Network. Learn more about Christine at christinetoyjohnson.comAbout Thirty Saints Productions:Thirty Saints Productions is a dynamic and innovative company that excels in creating, licensing, and producing original theatrical works for a diverse range of venues across the globe. James A. Rocco, CEO. Learn more at thirtysaintsproductions.com

