C4UHC Will Welcome Transformative Nursing Leader Betty Jo Rocchio As Keynote Speaker for 2025 Symposium

Event Promoting Efficiencies in Standardized Healthcare Vendor Credentialing Will Take Place at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on June 23-26.

Our annual Symposium is the key gathering for healthcare vendor credentialing partners to advance C4UHC's mission of standardization. Betty Jo's insights will be invaluable." — Christina Myers, Chair C4UHC Board of Directors

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) today announced nursing industry leader Betty Jo Rocchio as the keynote speaker for its C4UHC Symposium 2025 on June 23-26 at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, Orlando, Florida.Rocchio currently leads 42,000 nurses at Advocate Health as executive vice president and chief nurse executive. She is renowned as an innovative healthcare industry leader who leverages technology and data analytics to support nursing and clinical teams in enhancing patient care outcomes.The C4UHC conference will focus on how adopting a national standard for healthcare vendor credentialing can increase care centers’ operational efficiencies, reduce waste, and improve patient care effectiveness. Rocchio will offer a practical perspective from the perioperative arena on how to leverage innovation and collaboration to surmount current challenges around healthcare vendor credentialing.With the theme “Navigating Forward: The Voices of Vendor Credentialing,” C4UHC’s four-day event is open to all healthcare providers, suppliers, vendor credentialing organizations, and supporters interested in streamlining the often time-consuming and costly processes surrounding credentialing.C4UHC returns to the resort where it held last year’s successful symposium focused on the multiple benefits of adopting the ANSI/NEMA SC 1-2020 Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare.“Betty Jo is a highly accomplished and passionate leader in the healthcare industry. We are eager to hear about her many methods and successes in utilizing the powers of partnership and technology to create optimal outcomes for patients,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director, C4UHC.“Our Symposium is the one time of the year where all trading partners in healthcare vendor credentialing gather in person to help advance C4UHC’s mission to standardize current methods that are too often arduous and wasteful. Betty Jo’s insights will be invaluable to all who attend,” added Christina Myers, Chair of the C4UHC Board of Directors.Betty Jo Rocchio DNP, RN, CRNA, CENP, EBP-C leads 42,000 nurses at Advocate Health as executive vice president and chief nurse executive. Previously, Rocchio served as Mercy’s senior vice president and chief nurse executive starting in October 2020, and was the chief nursing optimization officer starting in April 2018. Betty Jo joined Mercy in August 2013 as vice president of perioperative services. Prior to joining Mercy, Betty Jo held several leadership positions in the Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio. These included chief nurse anesthetist, system director of surgical services, and vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer.Rocchio has a passion and drive toward technology and analytics to assist nursing and clinical teams in patient care to drive optimal outcomes. She understands that collaboration in the industry, often outside of healthcare, produces unrivaled impact. Clinical innovation produces results when applied to solving healthcare’s biggest problems. For example, in her tenure at Mercy, she worked with a software company to co-develop an automated inventory management system to reduce nurse workload while adopting scanning technology to improve efficiency in an operating room.Rocchio holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and an associate in business administration from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Steubenville, Ohio. She started her career in direct patient care as a registered nurse (RN) in the intensive care unit; returned to school to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) and at the same time earned her master’s degree in health sciences at LaRoche College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Betty Jo holds certifications in executive nurse practice (CENP) from the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and evidence-based practice (EBP-C) from the Helene Fuld Health Trust National Institute of Evidence-based Practice in Nursing and Healthcare at The Ohio State University. Most currently, she obtained a doctor in nursing practice (DNP) in the nurse executive track at The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Betty Jo is an accomplished speaker and has written publications in support of nursing practice, championing evidence-based practice, operations including workforce development, technology, supply chain, and analytics.About C4UHC: The mission of the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) is to promote the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process, which will protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers. https://c4uhc.org/about About ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020: The ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 standard for supplier credentialing in healthcare sets the benchmark for hospital supplier credentialing, ensuring that suppliers meet rigorous national standards for safety and quality. This standard plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and streamlining healthcare supply chain management. https://c4uhc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/ANSI-NEMA-SC-1-2020-AsPublished-003.pdf To learn more about the ANSI Standard , please click here.

