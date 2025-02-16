Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,532 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI / Assault on L.E Officer / Negligent Operation / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2025 at 04:29 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 157 Richardson Rd in Orange

VIOLATION: DUI, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Christopher J. Collins                                          

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/16/2025 at approximately 04:29 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a crash on Richardson Rd in Orange. Troopers later located the operator Christopher J. Collins and observed signs of impairment after confirming that he operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway. Troopers also observed elements of the crime of Negligent Operation after understanding that Collins struck property during the crash. While taking Collins into custody for suspicion of DUI, he assaulted 2 Law Enforcement Officers and resisted the arrest. Collins was processed at the VSP Berlin Barracks and released with a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI / Assault on L.E Officer / Negligent Operation / Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more