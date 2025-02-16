Berlin Barracks / DUI / Assault on L.E Officer / Negligent Operation / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3001023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2025 at 04:29 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 157 Richardson Rd in Orange

VIOLATION: DUI, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Christopher J. Collins

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/16/2025 at approximately 04:29 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a crash on Richardson Rd in Orange. Troopers later located the operator Christopher J. Collins and observed signs of impairment after confirming that he operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway. Troopers also observed elements of the crime of Negligent Operation after understanding that Collins struck property during the crash. While taking Collins into custody for suspicion of DUI, he assaulted 2 Law Enforcement Officers and resisted the arrest. Collins was processed at the VSP Berlin Barracks and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.