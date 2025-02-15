Whole Health and a beard were the answer

For Air Force Veteran Justin Cheatham, life after military service was an uphill battle. He was a former E-3 firefighter stationed at Herbert Field in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Today, he credits Orlando VA‘s Whole Health program, a renewed faith and an unexpected passion for competitive bearding with saving his life.

Cheatham faced challenges that many Veterans know all too well, including post-traumatic stress, self-medication and a struggle to find purpose.

From 2002 to 2005, Cheatham served as a firefighter responding to 911 calls, car accidents and drug overdoses. Deployed to Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, Cheatham encountered harrowing experiences that lingered long after his service ended.

After separating from the Air Force, Cheatham’s battles continued. He began self-medicating with alcohol, numbing the pain of his memories.

Five years ago, Cheatham achieved sobriety, but it wasn’t an easy or smooth road to getting there. A public mental breakdown two and a half years ago became a turning point. His mother intervened, providing the support he desperately needed. “I asked her to help me figure it out,” he shared.

Through Orlando VA, Cheatham connected with a mental health provider who became a lifeline to him. “She was the only person I could trust at that point. She stayed on the phone with me for hours and gave me a reason to keep pushing,” he said.

“Whole Health helped save my life.”

Cheatham’s provider recommended VA’s Whole Health program, which soon became a cornerstone of his recovery. With guidance from coaches Gregory Jackson, Melissa Boban and Angela Suarez, he learned meditation techniques and found a supportive community.

“Whole Health helped save my life. Angela at VA was a huge help in recentering me. They showed me it’s okay not to be okay and helped me get back up,” he said.

Angela Suarez, Whole Health coach, emphasized the importance of personalized care.

“Justin’s journey is a testament to the power of connection, resilience and the resources we provide to help Veterans reclaim their lives,” she said.

Ashley Rush, Whole Health coordinator, highlighted the program’s impact on Veterans like Cheatham. “Our goal is to empower Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. Whole Health is about more than just treatment, it’s about finding purpose, community and new ways to thrive,” she said.

“Gave me a sense of purpose.”

Cheatham stumbled upon competitive bearding through social media. What started as a curiosity soon became a life-changing passion: “That moment changed my life. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and gave me a sense of purpose,” he said.

Cheatham now competes in beard competitions and has won multiple awards, including Best in Show in Ocala. He’s built a community through the sport, finding camaraderie and support among fellow competitors. “These people are about helping others and changing lives. It’s a form of therapy and self-expression for me.”

He now works out regularly, embraces his faith and advises Veterans to take the leap toward healing. “You’ve got to get out of your comfort zone and look for a reason to keep going,” he added.

Cheatham also urges Veterans to trust VA. His story is a powerful reminder that healing can come from unexpected places—whether it’s a compassionate doctor, a supportive program or even a beard competition.