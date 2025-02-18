Magicgate and DigiLens Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Augmented Reality to Enterprise Hospitality Operations

Magicgate and DigiLens Announce Strategic Partnership DigiLens Argo Enterprise Ready Smart Glasses Magicgate - Redefining the Future of Hospitality

Cutting Edge Technology That Will Elevate Hospitality with AR-Powered Smart Glasses, Boosting Efficiency, Accuracy & Service Speed Across Restaurants & Hotels

Combining our deep understanding of hospitality workflows with DigiLens’ AR technology, we are enabling operators to seamlessly bridge the gap between digital insights and real-world execution.” — Skip Kimpel, President & CEO of Magicgate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magicgate , a leader in XR solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced a strategic partnership with DigiLens , a pioneer in waveguide-based AR smart glasses, to revolutionize restaurant and hotel operations. This collaboration will bring DigiLens Argo smart glasses into hospitality environments, empowering frontline workers with hands-free, real-time digital information to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and service speed.The partnership is set to address key industry challenges, including labor shortages, operational inefficiencies, order accuracy, speed of service and rising guest expectations, by integrating augmented reality (AR) solutions that streamline workflows and improve real-time decision-making.Unlocking New Possibilities for Hospitality with ARThe DigiLens Argo smart glasses are lightweight, enterprise-grade wearables designed to provide real-time, hands-free access to critical operational data. Equipped with high-contrast, see-through waveguide displays, AI-powered voice controls, and 5G connectivity, Argo enables restaurant and hotel staff to work more efficiently without breaking their focus.“Hospitality businesses are constantly seeking ways to improve service speed, reduce errors, and optimize operations,” said Skip Kimpel, CEO of Magicgate. “By integrating DigiLens' cutting-edge smart glasses with our spatial computing solutions, we’re unlocking a new era of AR-driven efficiency for kitchens, service teams, and hotel operations.”Key Benefits for Restaurants and HotelsThis partnership will introduce next-generation AR technology to hospitality, providing:✅ Remote Assistance & Training – Staff can receive real-time guidance from remote experts, improving onboarding speed and reducing errors.✅ Real-Time Data Visualization – Digital dashboards display key metrics such as order status, food safety alerts, and equipment diagnostics directly in employees' line of sight.✅ Order Accuracy & Speed of Service – Visual prompts help minimize order mistakes, ensuring precision and consistency, while integrating with POS and kitchen management systems.✅ Kitchen Efficiency & Throughput – Hands-free checklists and augmented reality overlays optimize workflow, reduce downtime, and increase food prep efficiency.Transforming Hospitality with AR-Powered IntelligenceThe Magicgate and DigiLens partnership represents a shift toward data-driven, augmented hospitality operations, where technology empowers staff to work smarter, not harder. This initiative is set to redefine service standards across restaurants, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, and entertainment venues.“At DigiLens, we believe AR technology should seamlessly enhance real-world operations and is the gateway to Artificial Intelligence” said Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales and Marketing of DigiLens. “With Magicgate’s expertise in hospitality technology integration, we’re bringing the power of spatial computing and AI to the industry—enabling higher efficiency, improved guest experiences, and smarter operations.”Magicgate CEO Skip Kimpel added:"The future of hospitality is about leveraging technology to work smarter. By combining Magicgate’s deep understanding of hospitality workflows with DigiLens’ world-class AR technology, we are enabling operators to seamlessly bridge the gap between digital insights and real-world execution. This partnership is a game-changer for efficiency, service speed, and guest satisfaction."About MagicgateMagicgate is a leading provider of enterprise XR solutions, specializing in scalable augmented and virtual reality experiences tailored for the hospitality industry. By integrating seamlessly into existing technology stacks, Magicgate empowers businesses—ranging from restaurants and hotels to entertainment venues and cruise ships—to enhance operational efficiency, elevate guest experiences, and streamline workforce training. Magicgate’s cutting-edge solutions bridge the gap between digital innovation and real-world application, helping enterprises stay competitive in an evolving market. Learn more at www.magicgate.com About DigiLens Inc.DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for XR displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build XR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and security industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens’ investors include industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diamond Edge Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Alsop Louie Partners, Optimas Capital Management, 37 Interactive Entertainment, UDC Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Universal Display Corporation, Niantic, Inc., Sony Innovation Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Continental AG, and more. Learn more at www.digilens.com

Legal Disclaimer:

