The Gents Place Names Horse Neck Bourbon as Official Premium Bourbon of Its Texas Locations

We're thrilled to collaborate with Horse Neck Bourbon to offer our members an elevated experience that aligns with our commitment to luxury and excellence." — Ben Davis, Founder

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gents Place Names Horse Neck Bourbon as Official Premium Bourbon of Its Texas LocationsDallas, TX – The Gents Place, a luxury barber and business club, is proud to announce a new partnership with Horse Neck Bourbon, designating it as the "Official Premium Bourbon of The Gents Place" in all Texas club locations for the next six months. This collaboration brings together two brands committed to delivering exceptional experiences to their clientele.Starting this month, members and guests of The Gents Place in Texas will have the opportunity to enjoy Horse Neck Bourbon's distinguished offerings. The partnership will feature a specialty cocktail, the Horse Neck Bourbon and Ginger, a modern take on the classic "Horse's Neck" cocktail from the 1800s, traditionally made with bourbon and ginger ale. This drink pays homage to the rich history of bourbon and its timeless appeal.Horse Neck Bourbon was conceived during a trip to Kentucky's Bourbon Trail, where five lifelong friends were inspired by the region's rich bourbon heritage. Their journey led to the creation of a bourbon that embodies friendship and quality."Horse Neck was born from a shared passion for bourbon and a desire to create a brand that brings people together," said Darren Ford, Co-founder of Horse Neck Bourbon. "Our bourbon starts with aged Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey and is then finished with deeper oak or sherry notes through a unique, proprietary process. As bourbon lovers ourselves, we're committed to delivering a great tasting, high quality, aged bourbon that Texans can enjoy."In addition to the signature cocktail, The Gents Place will offer tastings of Horse Neck's Sherry Cask Finish and Double Barrel bourbons. The Sherry Cask Finish Bourbon is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged and then enhanced through an exclusive wood filtering and finishing process, resulting in a complex, layered, and smooth flavor profile. The Double Barrel Bourbon offers a unique depth of character, appealing to both connoisseurs and those new to bourbon appreciation. These selections will be first available during a 30-day rollout across all Texas locations.Ben Davis, Founder of The Gents Place, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:"We're thrilled to collaborate with Horse Neck Bourbon to offer our members an elevated experience. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional services and products that enhance the lifestyle of our discerning clientele."Members and guests are invited to visit The Gents Place Texas locations to experience the exclusive Horse Neck Bourbon offerings.For more information or to find a club near you, please visit http://thegentsplace.com About The Gents PlaceFounded in 2008, The Gents Place is a luxury barber and business club that provides men with exceptional services in an environment of excellence and sophistication. With a commitment to luxury, community, and empowerment, The Gents Place is dedicated to helping gentlemen look and feel their most confident best. With locations throughout Texas, Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Chicago, The Gents Place continues to be the connection hub for like-minded gentlemen who value deepening relationships in their personal and professional lives.For more information on The Gents Place, visit http://thegentsplace.com For franchise opportunities, visit http://tgpfranchising.com About Horse Neck BourbonHorse Neck Bourbon's mission is to create a spirit that embodies the joy of celebrating life friends. Our commitment is to provide customers with the best tasting, highest quality Kentucky bourbon at the best possible price. Our promise is to create premium bourbon that offers delight in every sip.

