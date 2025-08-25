The Gents Place Launches GentsTV Media Network with Park Place Dealerships as Flagship Partner

The Gents Place - the Nation's Premier Luxury Barber & Business Club

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gents Place, a luxury barber and business club, today announced the launch of GentsTV , an in-club media network delivering original content, curated programming, and strategic brand partnerships to an influential membership community.GentsTV delivers original storytelling, lifestyle programming, and curated advertising across The Gents Place’s club network, giving brands unique access to one of the most sought-after consumer segments: business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs. In addition to in-club exposure, GentsTV partners benefit from multi-channel amplification through The Gents Place’s digital and physical ecosystems, including email, social media, and networking events.As part of the launch, Park Place Dealerships has joined as the first and flagship advertising partner and will serve as the exclusive automotive dealership partner on GentsTV across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.The Gents Place and Park Place Dealerships have partnered since 2014, marking more than a decade of collaboration. This new chapter expands the relationship into a premium, omni-channel media platform that pairs engaging content with carefully selected brand partners.“We are honored to launch with Park Place Dealerships, a name synonymous with luxury and service in DFW,” said Ben Davis, Founder of The Gents Place.“We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with The Gents Place on GentsTV,” said Kara Connor, Park Place Dealerships. “This platform aligns with our commitment to delivering luxury, excellence, and value to our clients in a premium, business-focused setting.”About GentsTVGentsTV is the in-club digital media network of The Gents Place, featuring original storytelling, business-focused programming, and curated brand partnerships. With strategically placed displays and high dwell time across club locations, GentsTV offers targeted reach to executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.About The Gents PlaceFounded in 2008, The Gents Place is a luxury barber and business club offering world-class grooming services, curated retail, and private lounges designed for networking and connection. With locations across Texas, Kansas, Nevada, Arkansas, Illinois, and beyond, The Gents Place serves as a hub where distinguished gentlemen invest in themselves and their communities.About Park Place DealershipsPark Place Dealerships was founded in 1987 and has been engaged in the community through its support of the arts, medical research, children’s advocacy, and education. Park Place employs more than 1,400 members and operates nine full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Land Rover, Acura, and Sprinter Vans. Park Place BodyWerks Collision Centers in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Plano and the Park Place Auto Auction, round out the company’s offerings. For more information, visit parkplace.com.

