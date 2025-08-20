Liz Aguilar, Director of Operations at The Gents Place, Becomes Owner of Dallas Uptown Club

Longtime leader at The Gents Place, Liz Aguilar, acquires Dallas Uptown club, marking her first business ownership.

“If you’re not growing, you’re dying! I’m grateful to take this next step as a business owner and continue serving our Dallas community.” – Liz Aguilar” — Liz Aguilar

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gents Place, the nation’s leading luxury barber and business club , proudly announces that Liz Aguilar, its Director of Operations at TGP Franchising and a 12+ year team member, has acquired The Gents Place Dallas Uptown (3227 McKinney Avenue #103, Dallas, TX 75204). This marks her first venture as a business owner and a defining milestone in her career.Liz has been in the grooming industry for 19 years and is a dually licensed cosmetologist and barber. She has been a cornerstone of The Gents Place for more than 12 years, leading operations, mentoring team members, and helping grow the brand nationwide. Beyond her professional achievements, Liz is also a proud mother of two, married to her high school sweetheart, and a leader who embodies the company’s values. Her favorite company value is “Be Grateful.”Reflecting on her journey, Liz shared: “At The Gents Place, we believe if you’re not growing, you’re dying. Owning this club is not just a dream come true—it’s the natural next step in my growth, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our members and community in this new role.”To celebrate this milestone, a Grand Opening Party will be held at the Dallas Uptown club on September 13, 2025. Members, partners, and the Dallas community are invited to attend. Those interested can contact The Gents Place for details.The Gents Place Founder, Ben Davis, added: “Liz’s story is the embodiment of what The Gents Place stands for; loyalty, growth, and gratitude. We couldn’t be more proud to see her step into ownership and continue shaping the future of our brand.”About The Gents PlaceThe Gents Place is the nation’s leading luxury barber and business club with locations nationwide. Offering more than just grooming, The Gents Place combines world-class services with a private club environment, creating spaces where gentlemen can look and feel their best while building meaningful business and personal connections.

Liz Aguilar, The Gents Place Uptown

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.