Liz Aguilar, Director of Operations at The Gents Place, Becomes Owner of Dallas Uptown Club
Longtime leader at The Gents Place, Liz Aguilar, acquires Dallas Uptown club, marking her first business ownership.
Liz has been in the grooming industry for 19 years and is a dually licensed cosmetologist and barber. She has been a cornerstone of The Gents Place for more than 12 years, leading operations, mentoring team members, and helping grow the brand nationwide. Beyond her professional achievements, Liz is also a proud mother of two, married to her high school sweetheart, and a leader who embodies the company’s values. Her favorite company value is “Be Grateful.”
Reflecting on her journey, Liz shared: “At The Gents Place, we believe if you’re not growing, you’re dying. Owning this club is not just a dream come true—it’s the natural next step in my growth, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our members and community in this new role.”
To celebrate this milestone, a Grand Opening Party will be held at the Dallas Uptown club on September 13, 2025. Members, partners, and the Dallas community are invited to attend. Those interested can contact The Gents Place for details.
The Gents Place Founder, Ben Davis, added: “Liz’s story is the embodiment of what The Gents Place stands for; loyalty, growth, and gratitude. We couldn’t be more proud to see her step into ownership and continue shaping the future of our brand.”
About The Gents Place
The Gents Place is the nation’s leading luxury barber and business club with locations nationwide. Offering more than just grooming, The Gents Place combines world-class services with a private club environment, creating spaces where gentlemen can look and feel their best while building meaningful business and personal connections.
Liz Aguilar, The Gents Place Uptown
