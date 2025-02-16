Jenna Williams selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Jenna Williams member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenna Williams, VP, SBA Specialist, and Commercial Loan Officer, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Jenna Williams will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Williams has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Williams a Vice President and Business Banking Consultant in California. With reputable expertise in business development, business administration, investments, and lending, Ms. Williams works with customers and provides them with information regarding the process of utilizing banking services to improve their financial position for today, tomorrow, and the future.Committed to the process of providing unequivocal service to her clients, Ms. Williams works closely with her administrative staff to ensure all financial documentation is completed efficiently with quick and consistent results. Ms. Williams has performed at various financial institutions and focused her efforts on commercial lending over personal banking, with a large focus on networking.Prior to her latest position, Ms. Williams became a real estate investor, loan officer, and commercial relationship manager with Fremont Bank. In addition, she was a business development officer with Wells Fargo and previously spent more than a decade with the company as an Assistant Vice President. Beyond major financial institutions, Ms. Williams also worked for Silicon Maps Inc. and was a Communications Consultant for Inter-Tel.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Williams has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was selected as Top Small Business Administration Specialist of the Year by IAOTP. She was also recognized by Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women for Business, Finance and Leadership. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of The Empowered Woman Award.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Williams is a member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), a nonprofit organization focused on female professionals in that industry. With CREW, she has held numerous positions, including serving on the board as well as a committee chair.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Williams for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Wiliams attributes her success to her integrity, fulfilling her commitments, and meeting her goals. When not working, she enjoys playing golf, gardening, and cooking. She also practices the pranayama yogic technique focused on breath regulation. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenna-williams-0540b418/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

