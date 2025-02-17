FLEOA Looks Forward to Working with New DNI Tulsi Gabbard

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) announced today their support for newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard was approved by a 52-48 vote by the United States Senate Wednesday morning.“Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation marks a bold step forward—a leader committed to service, integrity, andthe courage to challenge the status quo,” said Mathew Silverman, President of FLEOA. “Her voice willbring strength and wisdom to the role ahead.”Throughout her career, Gabbard has advocated for the support of law enforcement in maintaining publicsafety. FLEOA looks forward to working alongside her in our mission to support all of our federal lawenforcement officers.###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

