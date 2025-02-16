Jennie Potter selected as Top Author of the Year in Self-Help by IAOTP

Jennie Potter honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennie Potter, Coach, Healer, Author, and Speaker, was recently selected as Top Author of the Year in Self-Help 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-gala.With over 15 years of experience in personal development and transformation, Jennie Potter is a dynamic force in the coaching and self-help industry. As a highly sought-after speaker and trainer, she empowers individuals to break free from self-imposed limitations and step into their highest potential. A bestselling author of Self-Sabotage No More and Stuck No More, Jennie is currently working on her third book, further expanding her mission to help people create lasting change in their lives.One of Jennie’s most groundbreaking contributions to the self-help space is her unique UPE score (unprocessed emotions score), which helps individuals identify and quantify the number of repressed emotions they carry. Once these emotions are recognized, they can be released using her proven ALARM Method and other transformative techniques detailed in her books. Her personal journey—from battling self-doubt and financial struggles to achieving abundance, confidence, and vibrant health—has inspired thousands to reclaim their lives. Through her books, podcast, and coaching programs, Jennie equips individuals with the tools to overcome self-sabotage, procrastination, and limiting beliefs that hold them back from success.As a Future-Self Coach, Jennie specializes in helping individuals understand how unprocessed emotions impact all areas of life, from health to relationships to financial well-being. By providing simple yet powerful strategies for emotional release, she enables her clients to shift their mindset, dissolve fear, and move forward with clarity and purpose. Passionate about guiding others through transformation, she focuses on aligning individuals with their highest calling through vision, manifestation, and strategic action. Jennie has helped countless people move from feeling stuck and disconnected to experiencing deep fulfillment and success.Her expertise spans a wide range of disciplines, including personal growth, leadership development, motivational speaking, workshop facilitation, social media marketing, public speaking, coaching, and emotional release.Jennie’s educational background includes a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of British Columbia (2004) and a Professional Counseling Diploma from Vancouver College of Counsellor Training (2008). She has continued to expand her knowledge by earning a Certificate in Leadership, Speaking, and Coaching from Maxwell Leadership (2022) and a Level 1 Clinical Training in Gottman Method Couples Therapy. Most recently, she completed her Elite Performance Coaching certification with Tyler Watson, further solidifying her expertise in personal transformation.Throughout her career, Jennie has earned numerous accolades, including being named **Top Global Change Maker of the Year, Readers Choice Awards and being a finalist in the 2024 Canadian Book Club awards , **. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala in December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Author of the Year in Self-Help 2025.Reflecting on her journey, Jennie attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the invaluable mentorship she has received. When not coaching or writing, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband, Dave, their two children, and their beloved pets. Looking ahead, Jennie remains committed to inspiring and empowering individuals to break free from limitations, embrace their potential, and step into their most purpose filled lives.For more information, visit: https://jenniepotter.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an elite networking organization that handpicks the world’s most distinguished professionals from various industries. These top professionals have the opportunity to collaborate, share insights, and serve as keynote speakers, influencing others in their respective fields.Unlike traditional memberships, IAOTP is invitation-only, requiring either a nomination by a distinguished honorary member or a direct invitation from the President following a selection process.IAOTP has provided thousands of leading professionals worldwide with well-earned recognition, credibility, and branding opportunities to elevate their careers. As a premier boutique networking platform, IAOTP unites the best of the best, fostering meaningful connections and professional growth.For more information, visit: www.iaotp.com

