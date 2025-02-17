KING’s Hotels Munich Enhances Sustainability with Energy-Saving Air Heat Pumps

King's First Hotel Room KING's Hotel Center King's Homes ApartHotels In Munich

KING’s Hotels Munich has now installed energy-efficient Air Heat Pump technology across all three of its properties.

MUNICH, GERMANY, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KING’s Hotels Munich has taken another step forward in its commitment to sustainability. The boutique hotel group has now installed energy-efficient Air Heat Pump technology across all three of its properties – KING’s Hotel First, KING’s Hotel Center, and AdvaStay by KING’s. This upgrade significantly reduces energy consumption for heating and cooling, reinforcing the brand’s long-term focus on environmental responsibility.

Air Heat Pumps work by extracting warmth from the air, offering an eco-friendly alternative to conventional heating and cooling systems. The technology lowers carbon emissions while ensuring guests enjoy comfortable temperatures year-round.

“Our commitment to sustainability is about making meaningful, lasting changes,” says Hanna King, CEO of KING’s Hotels Munich. “Installing Air Heat Pump technology across all our properties is a major step in reducing our environmental footprint while ensuring our guests continue to enjoy the highest level of comfort.”

This latest initiative comes as KING’s Hotels Munich celebrates its recertification as a member of the prestigious Bavarian Environment and Climate Pact. As a founding participant since 2000, the hotel group has consistently demonstrated exceptional environmental stewardship, aligning its operations with Bavaria’s sustainability goals.

A Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability

The introduction of energy-saving Air Heat Pumps is just one of several sustainability initiatives at KING’s Hotels Munich. The group integrates environmentally responsible practices into all aspects of its operations, including:

- Green energy and eco-friendly cleaning: All properties operate on 100% green energy and use biodegradable, non-toxic cleaning products to reduce their environmental impact.

- Fairtrade and organic products: Guests can enjoy Fairtrade-certified coffee, alongside a commitment to sourcing organic and locally produced goods whenever possible.

- Digital check-in and check-out: A fully digital system reduces the need for paper receipts and printed registration forms, further cutting down waste.

- Upcycling furniture: Instead of discarding materials, the hotel group refurbishes and repurposes furniture whenever possible to extend its lifecycle and minimise waste.

Empowering Guests to Make Sustainable Choices

KING’s Hotels Munich also encourages guests to actively participate in sustainability efforts. The group’s Green Stay programme rewards guests who opt out of daily room cleaning with a voucher redeemable for hotel amenities. This helps to reduce water and energy consumption while promoting eco-conscious travel.

With its extended-stay aparthotel model, KING’s Hotels Munich fosters the concept of slow travel, allowing guests to enjoy private kitchenettes, laundry facilities, and coworking spaces. This provides both flexibility and a reduced environmental impact. Additionally, all three properties are centrally located a short distance from Munich’s Central Station, enabling visitors to explore the city using public transport, walking, or cycling, rather than relying on taxis or car rentals.

“As a family-owned business, we continuously look for innovative ways to improve our sustainability practices,” says Ms King. “Our goal is to lead by example in green hospitality, ensuring that every step we take contributes to a more responsible future for travel.”

KING’s Hotels Munich remains at the forefront of eco-friendly hospitality, consistently evaluating new technologies and sustainable solutions to enhance its operations while preserving the charm and comfort that define its guest experience.

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines comfort and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to couples, families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations; and features the innovative KING's Café Munich which also provides conference and meeting rooms for hire.

