KING's Hotels Munich Receives Prestigious "TOP Training Company" Certification for 2025

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KING's Hotels Munich has been re-awarded the “TOP Training Company” seal by DEHOGA, solidifying its position as a leader in cultivating the next generation of hospitality professionals.

The award, valid for another three years, reflects the boutique hotel group's unwavering commitment to high-quality vocational education.

The dual training system, a hallmark of Germany’s approach to vocational education, combines theoretical instruction at vocational schools with practical on-the-job training.

Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich said: “KING's Hotels Munich exemplifies this synergy, providing trainees with an enriching learning environment that fosters professional growth and personal development.”

Recognition Backed by Trainee Feedback

Unlike other certifications, the “TOP Training Company” seal relies on direct feedback from trainees, ensuring an authentic assessment of training quality. KING’s Hotels surpassed DEHOGA’s rigorous standards, reaffirming its status as an employer of choice in the competitive hospitality sector.

“Our trainees are at the heart of everything we do,” said Ms King. “This certification is not only a testament to our structured and supportive training programmes but also to the trust and satisfaction of our young professionals, who drive us to continuously raise the bar.”

A Competitive Edge in Recruitment

The DEHOGA “TOP Training Company” initiative sets a nationwide benchmark for excellence in hospitality training. By adhering to 12 robust principles, certified companies ensure that trainees receive comprehensive support, from an orientation phase and access to dedicated mentors, to opportunities for career advancement and work-life balance. These principles align seamlessly with KING's Hotels’ philosophy of fostering a culture of respect, fairness, and continuous learning.

Hanna King emphasises, “This seal gives us a competitive advantage by showcasing our commitment to nurturing talent. In an industry where skilled professionals are in high demand, our training programme not only develops careers but also strengthens the future of the hospitality sector as a whole.”

Sustained Excellence Since 2022

Previously awarded the “TOP Training Company” seal in 2022, KING's Hotels Munich has consistently exceeded expectations to maintain this prestigious recognition. By building on past successes and innovating its training methods, the group has created a dynamic, forward-thinking environment that equips trainees with the skills needed to excel in the evolving world of hospitality.

KING’s Hotels Munich comprises three centrally located properties: the flagship KING’s Hotel First, which includes extended-stay hotel apartments; KING’s Hotel Center; and the aparthotel, AdvaStay by KING’s.

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines comfort and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to couples, families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations; and features the innovative KING's Café Munich which also provides conference and meeting rooms for hire.

