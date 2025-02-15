Eco-conscious sustainable hotel, KING's Hotels Munich KING's Hotels Munich Recertified as a Member of the Bavarian Environment and Climate Pact King's First Class Hotel Room

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, February 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KING’s Hotels Munich has proudly announced its recertification as a member of the prestigious Bavarian Environment and Climate Pact. This achievement highlights the boutique hotel group’s unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and reinforces its status as a trailblazer in eco-friendly hospitality.

As one of the original founding participants in the pact since 2000, KING's Hotels Munich has consistently gone above and beyond in implementing and showcasing innovative environmental practices. The certification is awarded only to organisations that demonstrate exceptional efforts in climate protection and sustainable operations, with verified evidence of their commitment.

A comprehensive approach to sustainability

KING's Hotels Munich is known for its holistic approach to sustainability, integrating environmentally conscious practices into all aspects of its operations. From the energy-efficient design of its properties to its use of renewable energy and eco-friendly materials, the group sets the standard for green hospitality in Bavaria.

“We strive to make sustainability a core part of everything we do,” says Hanna King, CEO of KING’s Hotels Munich. “Our goal is to create a balance between luxury and responsibility, offering our guests an unforgettable experience while minimising our impact on the planet.”

All properties under the KING’s Hotels umbrella – the flagship KING’s Hotel First, KING’s Hotel Center, and aparthotel AdvaStay by KING’s – use 100% green energy and eco-friendly cleaning products. The group also places a strong emphasis on reducing waste, with initiatives like food waste minimisation, guest-friendly recycling systems, and upcycling of furniture.

Empowering guests to go green

KING’s Hotels Munich actively encourages guests to join in their sustainability efforts. The group’s innovative “Green Stay” programme allows guests staying multiple nights to decline daily room cleaning in exchange for a voucher, which can be redeemed at the hotel’s cocktail bar, breakfast offerings, or other amenities. This simple yet impactful initiative has been met with enthusiastic participation, reflecting a growing preference among travellers for eco-friendly choices.

Providing extended-stay hotel apartments equipped with private kitchenettes, laundry facilities, and coworking spaces fosters the concept of slow travel. This approach not only enhances the guest experience by offering flexibility and comfort but also supports sustainable practices, making it a win for both travellers and the environment.

What’s more, the hotels’ prime location in the vibrant Maxvorstadt district means that they are all close to cultural attractions and public transport. As such, guests can easily and responsibly experience the city’s offerings without relying on car hire or the use of taxis.

Commitment recognised with gold certification

The gold certification awarded by the Bavarian Environment and Climate Pact underscores KING’s Hotels Munich’s exceptional contributions to environmental protection. As part of the pact, the group aligns itself with Bavaria’s goals of reducing pollution, conserving resources, and preserving biodiversity.

“We regularly review and refine our processes to ensure they align with the highest sustainability standards,” says Ms. King. “From digitising guest services to sourcing organic and fair-trade products, every decision reflects our commitment to the environment.”

Looking to the future

KING’s Hotels Munich is not resting on its laurels. The group continues to explore innovative ways to further enhance its eco-friendly operations. With ongoing efforts such as reducing food waste, sourcing local and organic products, and promoting sustainable options, KING’s Hotels remains at the forefront of green hospitality.

“Our commitment to sustainability is a continuous journey,” says Ms. King. “As we celebrate this recertification, we also look ahead, excited to find new opportunities to lead the way in sustainable travel.”

A legacy of leadership in green hospitality

This milestone recertification solidifies KING’s Hotels Munich’s reputation as a pioneer in green hospitality. By consistently exceeding expectations, the group sets a benchmark for others in the industry. Guests at KING’s Hotels can rest assured they are staying with a brand that prioritises the well-being of the planet alongside their comfort.

“Together with our guests, we are contributing to a greener future,” Ms. King concludes. “Our dedication to sustainability is not just about compliance – it’s a reflection of our values and vision for a better tomorrow.”

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines comfort and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to couples, families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations; and features the innovative KING's Café Munich which also provides conference and meeting rooms for hire.

For more information or to make a reservation, see details below:

Hanna King, CEO

KING's Hotels Munich

Contact:

Free-Call: 0800-54645464

reservations@kingshotels.de

KING’s Hotel First

Dachauer Straße 13,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.55187-0 / +49 (0) 89.55187-300;

Email: first@kingshotels.de

KING’s Hotel Center

Marsstraße 15,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.51553-0 / +49 (0) 89.51553-300

Email: center@kingshotels.de

AdvaStay by KING’s

Dachauer Straße 12,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.45209380 / +49 (0) 89.452093811

Email: advastay@kingshotels.de

KING’s Cafe Munich

Dachauer Str. 13,

80335 Munich

Call: +49 15735997470

Email: first@kingshotels.de

