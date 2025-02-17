GYTPOL Announces Integration with Forescout Cybersecurity Platform

Joint solution designed to help enterprises enhance cybersecurity & operational resilience

we're giving users the ability to not only find gaps, but quickly close them – improving hygiene and streamlining operations” — Tal Kollender

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GYTPOL, a leading solution provider for configuration focused endpoint security, is excited to announce the general availability of its Forescout integration.The joint offering gives users advanced capabilities to enhance security and compliance governance – automating policies between endpoints and the network layer.Both vendors share the belief that true security requires complete asset visibility together with technology systems that are designed to self-harden.By integrating their solutions, the companies are able to create a self-healing security apparatus to ensure robust protection against evolving cyber threats.Automating the monitoring and management flow across both systems and covering the entire device fleet, the integration:•ㅤ𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝘀 and assesses all connected assets/devices (across IT, OT, IOT – managed & unmanaged, transient & stationary, etc.)•ㅤ𝗘𝗻𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 endpoint visibility with configuration data, app details, standards adherence (CIS1, CIS2, STIG), and risks (Critical, Medium, and Low)•ㅤ𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 non-compliant devices, triggering network-based action where relevant•ㅤ𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 push-button device remediation as needed•ㅤ𝗨𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝘀 real-time intelligence to enforce network access, segmentation, and threat response policiesThese added capabilities move the needle, but what really sets this offering apart on the business level is the risk-free change enablement. This is achieved through an automated impact analysis that evaluates elective security measures in view of their operational dependencies, supporting zero-disruption remediation and Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA).The joint offering empowers organizations to lock down risks related to insecure configurations and policy deviations. It also streamlines security monitoring and management – ensuring best practice compliance, simplifying audits, and automating workflows. The result is dramatically shorter MTTR (mean time to repair) through instant detection and effortless correction. Significantly, the integration also lessens the burden of IT administration.“GYTPOL’s misconfiguration detection and remediation works seamlessly with Forescout’s device visibility and policy enforcement.” said Tal Kollender, CEO at GYTPOL. “Add in our dependency mapping, and we're giving users the ability to not only find gaps, but quickly close them – improving hygiene and streamlining operations – while also ensuring disruption-free business continuity.”To learn more about how GYTPOL secures endpoint configurations, you can visit their website at www.GYTPOL.com . For more information on how to leverage this new capability, please write to contact@GYTPOL.com and request a demonstration via www.GYTPOL.com/demo ________________________𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗬𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗟GYTPOL is a first-of-its-kind solution provider focused on the configuration side of endpoint security. Predicated on principles of automation and prevention, GYTPOL continuously monitors your devices and systems, detecting unpatched vulnerabilities and insecure configurations. The platform enables proactive and non-disruptive remediation (or reversion) at the push of a button – ensuring safe and strict policy adherence while bolstering operational resilience and business continuity.With GYTPOL, it's easy to bring any device or group in line with the standards of your choosing (e.g. CIS, NIST, etc.). Additionally, GYTPOL helps organizations create and enforce golden image configurations – assuring consistent and secure baselines across all devices.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘁The Forescout cybersecurity platform provides complete asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises have trusted Forescout as their foundation to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration across more than 100 full-featured security and IT product integrations, Forescout makes every cybersecurity investment more effective.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

