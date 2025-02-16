New Haven Barracks / DUI Refusal, Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5000673
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/16/25 at approximately 0014 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 17, West Addison, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Buddi Tamang
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Henrietta, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/16/25 at approximately 0014 hours, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a single vehicle slide-off on VT Route 17, West Addison, Vermont. The operator, identified as Buddi Tamang (39), displayed several indicators of impairment, and was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Additionally, there was a child present in the vehicle at the time of the incident. No one was injured in this incident.
Tamang was processed at the New Haven Barracks and cited to appear in Addison County Superior court for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/25 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
