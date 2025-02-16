Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI Refusal, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5000673

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schrauf                   

STATION: New Haven Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/16/25 at approximately 0014 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 17, West Addison, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Buddi Tamang                           

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Henrietta, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/16/25 at approximately 0014 hours, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a single vehicle slide-off on VT Route 17, West Addison, Vermont. The operator, identified as Buddi Tamang (39), displayed several indicators of impairment, and was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Additionally, there was a child present in the vehicle at the time of the incident. No one was injured in this incident.

 

Tamang was processed at the New Haven Barracks and cited to appear in Addison County Superior court for the aforementioned charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/25 @ 12:30 hours         

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

