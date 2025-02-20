FranklinCovey and Yoodli Are Working Together on AI-Powered Roleplay Coaching

AI Roleplays

FranklinCovey and Yoodli Are Working Together to Enhance Helping Clients Succeed®:Strikingly Different Selling Sales Solution with AI-Powered Roleplay Coaching

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranklinCovey, one of the most trusted leadership companies in the world, is working together with Yoodli AI to offer integrated AI-powered roleplay coaching as an optional feature of its Helping Clients Succeed: Strikingly Different Selling sales solution. This collaboration empowers learners to refine their sales conversations and communication strategies using Yoodli’s private, judgment-free AI platform.FranklinCovey’s Helping Clients Succeed: Strikingly Different Selling, a state-of-the-art sales training solution, empowers sales professionals to achieve predictable sales results, improve sales performance, decrease ramp-up time for new hires, increase customer satisfaction, and build engaging and inspired sales leaders and teams. The solution equips participants with a proven mindset, skillset, and toolset for sales success. Integrated with Yoodli’s generative AI technology, learners can practice essential sales roleplays like overcoming objections, aligning goals, and crafting persuasive value propositions. With real-time, actionable feedback, the AI roleplay coaching further builds upon the sales skills that learners acquire in the sales solution to drive meaningful results for sales teams worldwide.“We’re excited to work with Yoodli to integrate its AI roleplaying coaching as an option for our Helping Clients Succeed solution,” said Mark Josie, FranklinCovey’s Senior Vice President, Strategy Execution and Sales Performance Practice. “With this collaboration, our clients can experience real-time application coaching for specific client scenarios using the proven skillsets they have recently learned.”Ajay Jain, Head of Training and Enablement at Yoodli said, “We’re delighted to join forces with FranklinCovey, whose Helping Clients Succeed solution inspires, trains and develops sales leaders and teams to achieve breakthrough sales results.” Yoodli’s platform complements their methodology by offering tailored, interactive practice sessions that support sales professionals in delivering optimal results at scale.”About YoodliYoodli is a generative AI communication roleplay coaching platform that provides private, real-time, and judgment-free feedback for GTM teams and professionals. Yoodli’s SOC2 Type 2 and GDPR-compliant technology is trusted by teams at Fortune 100 companies like Google for sales certifications, objection handling, manager training, and more. Learn more at http://www.yoodli.ai ABOUT FRANKLINCOVEYFranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com

