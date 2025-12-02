Yoodli Raises $40 Million Series B to Lead the Future of Experiential Learning

Yoodli Team 2025

The AI roleplay pioneer expands from fast-growing startup to trusted enterprise partner.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli , the pioneer behind AI roleplays, today announced its expansion into experiential learning alongside a $40M Series B fundraise. The round was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Neotribe and Madrona. This funding marks Yoodli’s rapid progression to Series B, arriving just months after a Series A announcement in May, and brings the company to nearly $60 million raised to date. A milestone that reflects growing global demand for learning experiences that blend the precision of AI with the power of human connection.Founded in 2021 in Seattle, Yoodli was built on a simple idea: every conversation is a chance to grow. The company’s platform uses AI to simulate real-world scenarios, from sales calls and leadership coaching to interviews and feedback sessions, giving users instant, personalized feedback they can practice privately and repeatedly.Trusted by leading enterprises including Google, Snowflake, RingCentral, Databricks, Sandler Sales, and others, Yoodli has emerged as the leader defining the experiential learning category. Experiential learning is rooted in realistic practice rather than passive instruction, and Yoodli delivers this by giving people a place to rehearse high-stakes conversations and receive personalized, actionable feedback that drives real improvement.As organizations rethink how their teams learn and perform, Yoodli is ushering in this new era of training—one defined by personalized, on-the-go coaching rather than one-time sessions or “check-the-box” content. “In a world where so much is being automated by AI, Yoodli is helping people strengthen what makes them uniquely human,” said Varun Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Yoodli. “Communication is the skill that separates top performers, and Yoodli helps people sharpen that edge through practice.”“Learning sticks when it feels real,” said Esha Joshi, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Yoodli. “Even elite athletes don’t improve by watching film alone—they watch, analyze, and then practice relentlessly. Yoodli is where professionals get that practice and real-time feedback.”“We see Yoodli defining a new category of AI-native learning tools for the enterprise, as companies today seek scalable, AI-driven solutions to train and upskill their workforces. The Yoodli team has built a platform that brings a high level of precision and scalability to skill development, and we’re excited to partner with them as they scale,” said Manthan Shah, Principal at WestBridge Capital.The Series B funding will accelerate Yoodli’s investment in AI coaching, analytics, and personalization while expanding its reach across enterprise learning, GTM enablement, and professional development. The company plans to grow its product, AI research, and customer success teams as it continues to scale globally.“This round helps us scale our team and serve more enterprises on a true end-to-end experiential learning platform,” said Varun Puri. “We’re reducing the time it takes to acquire real skills, ensuring employees are ready for game time, and saving organizations countless hours lost to passive coaching. The future of learning isn’t about consuming content—it’s about adaptive, real-world practice that drives behavioral change.”About YoodliFounded in 2021 in Seattle, Washington, Yoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Yoodli enables learners to build confidence, measure progress, and perform when it matters most. Learn more at yoodli.ai.About WestBridge CapitalWestBridge Capital is a global investment firm with over $7 billion in assets under management and offices in Bangalore, Silicon Valley and Mauritius. For over 20 years, WestBridge has partnered with transformative entrepreneurs at every stage across both private and public markets, with a significant nexus to India. WestBridge’s long term investment approach is enabled by the fund’s unique evergreen and crossover structure, allowing for partnerships that span decades. WestBridge has a long-standing track record of leading investments and advising companies as their largest institutional partner. Some notable investments in the US include Yoodli, Innovaccer, Turing, and Freshworks. For the full portfolio and more information, visit www.westbridgecap.com

