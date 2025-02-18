Intellum Launches AI-Powered Video Assessments with Yoodli

AI Roleplays

New Strategic Partnership Enhances Customer Experience with GenAI-Powered Roleplaying for GTM Enablement, Leadership Development, and Employee Upskilling

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellum , the world’s leading customer education and learning management platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Yoodli , an AI-powered conversation and roleplaying solution. This collaboration brings GenAI-driven video assessments directly into the Intellum Platform, enabling organizations to revolutionize skill-building and coaching at scale.Transforming Learning Through AI:This partnership aligns Intellum’s expertise in learning strategy with Yoodli’s AI-driven roleplaying technology to deliver highly personalized and scalable skill development. By embedding AI coaching into learning workflows, organizations can create interactive, data-driven training experiences seamlessly integrated into real-world scenarios.​​"We're excited to join Intellum's mission to improve the way the world learns. Intellum's 25 years in the industry and robust platform made this partnership a no-brainer,” said Varun Pari, CEO of Yoodli.Revolutionizing Feedback and Skill Development:The Intellum-Yoodli integration enables organizations to deliver structured, AI-driven coaching across:1) Onboarding: Help new employees quickly build confidence and align with company messaging.2) Customer Success: Strengthen client relationships and improve retention.3) Manager Coaching: Develop leadership skills with data-backed feedback.4) Sales & Renewals: Prepare teams for high-stakes conversations with AI-powered insights.Enhancing Learning with AI-Driven Insights:By integrating Yoodli’s AI roleplaying technology, learners receive real-time, judgment-free feedback to improve communication, sales, and leadership skills. Organizations benefit from:- Automated evaluations for greater efficiency and consistency.- Real-time performance insights to track skill progression.- Customizable assessments aligned with business goals and industry needs.- Engaging AI-driven roleplaying embedded into everyday learning workflows.“Yoodli’s AI-powered roleplaying allows organizations to scale personalized learning and feedback in ways that are new and exciting,” said Chip Ramsey, CEO of Intellum. “Together, we’re redefining what’s possible in skill development.”About IntellumIntellum helps the world’s leading brands deliver highly engaging and measurable learning experiences that drive customer and employee success. Trusted by organizations like Google, Meta, and Amazon, Intellum provides an end-to-end solution for modern learning strategies.About YoodliYoodli is an AI-powered platform that enables organizations to improve communication skills through personalized practice, real-time feedback, and actionable insights. Yoodli is trusted by global companies to empower teams with the tools they need to succeed. For more information, visit Yoodli’s website.Media Contact: media@intellum.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.