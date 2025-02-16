NEBRASKA, February 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on the Passing of Greg Sharpe

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement on the passing of “Voice of the Huskers” broadcaster Greg Sharpe who passed due to pancreatic cancer.

“Greg Sharpe was the voice of Nebraska’s cherished football and baseball traditions for nearly two decades. He invited all of us to be part of something bigger than ourselves. He led a heroic battle against cancer, and his story inspired Nebraskans across the state. Suzanne and I are praying for the Sharpe family during this time. We’ll miss you in the broadcast booth, Greg.”