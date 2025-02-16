Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on the Passing of Greg Sharpe
NEBRASKA, February 16 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on the Passing of Greg Sharpe
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement on the passing of “Voice of the Huskers” broadcaster Greg Sharpe who passed due to pancreatic cancer.
“Greg Sharpe was the voice of Nebraska’s cherished football and baseball traditions for nearly two decades. He invited all of us to be part of something bigger than ourselves. He led a heroic battle against cancer, and his story inspired Nebraskans across the state. Suzanne and I are praying for the Sharpe family during this time. We’ll miss you in the broadcast booth, Greg.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.