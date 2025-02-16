Submit Release
News Search

There were 106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,406 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on the Passing of Greg Sharpe

NEBRASKA, February 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on the Passing of Greg Sharpe

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement on the passing of “Voice of the Huskers” broadcaster Greg Sharpe who passed due to pancreatic cancer.

 

“Greg Sharpe was the voice of Nebraska’s cherished football and baseball traditions for nearly two decades. He invited all of us to be part of something bigger than ourselves. He led a heroic battle against cancer, and his story inspired Nebraskans across the state. Suzanne and I are praying for the Sharpe family during this time. We’ll miss you in the broadcast booth, Greg.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on the Passing of Greg Sharpe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more