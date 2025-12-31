NEBRASKA, December 31 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Reappoints Zingula to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced his reappointment of Doug Zingula of Crawford, to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Zingula represents District 7 (Panhandle).

Zingula was first appointed in 2017. This will be his third, four-year term on the commission. He has served as both vice chairman (2023) and chairman (2024).

Zingula is retired, having previously worked for many years at Cabela’s, including as vice president of corporate merchandising from 2006 to 2013. He is a board member for Safari Club International – Platte River Chapter. Zingula is also a member of the Nebraska Big Game Society and the Wild Sheep Foundation.

All nine members of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Legislature. Eight represent districts across the state. The ninth member serves at large.