Gov. Pillen Announces Appointment to Racing and Gaming Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced the appointment of Randall Conroy of Papillion to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. He fills the vacancy due to the resignation of Tony Fulton.

Conroy recently retired after 23 years in the casino gaming industry, with experience spanning six casinos across five states. Most recently, he served as general manager of the Horseshoe Baltimore Casino in Baltimore, Maryland. In that role, he oversaw all aspects of the operation including slot machines, table games, poker, and sports wagering.

Conroy earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University in Texas, and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Kansas. He has also been active in his community, serving as a board member on the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership and the Local Development Council Board.

With his extensive background in casino gaming operations and leadership, Conroy brings significant industry experience to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission consists of seven members who serve four-year terms, all appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Legislature.