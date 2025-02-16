St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 & DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/14/25 approximately 10:08 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2769 US Rt 5, Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 & DLS
ACCUSED: Dakotah Welch
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/14/2025 at approximately 10:08 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were patrolling the area of US Rt 5 in Fairlee, VT when a vehicle was observed that had driven off the roadway and was stuck in the snow. Further investigation determined Welch was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. She was taken into custody and processed at the Bradford Outpost. She was later released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/25
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
