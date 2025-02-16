St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4001213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/14/25 approximately 10:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2769 US Rt 5, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 & DLS

ACCUSED: Dakotah Welch

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/14/2025 at approximately 10:08 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were patrolling the area of US Rt 5 in Fairlee, VT when a vehicle was observed that had driven off the roadway and was stuck in the snow. Further investigation determined Welch was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. She was taken into custody and processed at the Bradford Outpost. She was later released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/25

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.