S3 AeroDefense Named Exclusive Worldwide Aftermarket Distributor by Honeywell

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S3 AeroDefense is proud to announce a new agreement with Honeywell Aerospace , securing Exclusive Worldwide aftermarket distribution rights for Honeywell’s Defense & Space Control Systems (CS) product line. (Formerly Mechanical Systems & Components, or MS&C). This exclusive appointment excludes Japan, OEM’s, United States Government and Honeywell authorized Repair facilities. This appointment runs through December 2029 with the option for three additional years.S3 AeroDefense also holds Exclusive Aftermarket Distribution agreements for Honeywell’s Defense & Space Lighting , Generators and UH60 Air Turbine Starters. In addition, S3 AeroDefense is a Honeywell authorized service center approved to repair various Honeywell Defense & Space products.Honeywell’s Defense & Space CS product line encompasses a broad range of critical mechanical and electromechanical components used across military aviation. These include flight controls, actuation systems, hydraulic and pneumatic components, environmental control systems, and auxiliary power unit (APU) accessories. These components are integral to the safety, performance, and efficiency of aircraft, supporting both legacy and next-generation platforms

