Securing the Future: S3 AeroDefense Is Now a Registered Trademark
MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S3 AeroDefense proudly announces the receipt of the company's registration certificate from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, confirming the official trademark status of its current logo and name nationwide, as well as any number of other S3-formative names and marks. This milestone solidifies legal protection for the S3 brand from imitators, marking a pivotal moment in the company's evolution.
For two decades, S3 AeroDefense has delivered award-winning distribution, repair, and logistics management services to military operators worldwide. Founded in 2005 as S3 International, the company underwent a rebranding to S3 AeroDefense in 2020. Registering the trademark reflects S3's commitment to protecting its customers from imposters and maintaining its unique identity within the market.
“The S3 name and logo are key our brand,” said Sebastien Imbert, S3’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We therefore know both are worth protecting. Not only does this change reinforce S3’s integrity, but it also ensures that our customers can continue to trust in the same quality and reliability from S3 to which they have become accustomed since 2005.”
With the official registration of the S3 trademark, S3 AeroDefense embarks on a new chapter of growth. S3 advises its customers and partners to recognize the new service mark registration to ensure they are interacting with the legitimate entity.
About S3 AeroDefense
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S3 AeroDefense is a recognized worldwide leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services and supply chain solutions to Military Aircraft Operators. Since its inception in 2005, S3 AeroDefense has focused on quality, innovation, and dedication to exceptional customer support. With a focus on OEM strategic distribution, S3 AeroDefense is the trusted solution provider to global military operators worldwide.
