RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

CASE#: 25B4000995

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt                                  

STATION: Rutland                      

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: February 15, 2025, at approximately 1154 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 140, Tinmouth, VT  

VIOLATION: DUI 

 

ACCUSED: Jason Burden

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

On February 15, 2025, at approximately 1154 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 140, in the Town of Tinmouth, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Jason Burden, of Rutland City, VT. Burden had driven his vehicle off the south shoulder of the roadway. Investigation revealed Burden was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. Burden was transported to the Rutland Barracks and processed for DUI. Burden was released with a citation to answer for the charge of DUI at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time. 

 LODGED - LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: March 03, 2025, at 10:30 AM 

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

 

RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

