RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4000995
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 15, 2025, at approximately 1154 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 140, Tinmouth, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jason Burden
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 15, 2025, at approximately 1154 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 140, in the Town of Tinmouth, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Jason Burden, of Rutland City, VT. Burden had driven his vehicle off the south shoulder of the roadway. Investigation revealed Burden was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. Burden was transported to the Rutland Barracks and processed for DUI. Burden was released with a citation to answer for the charge of DUI at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: March 03, 2025, at 10:30 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
