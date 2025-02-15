Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Jay Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in Northeast.
 
On Saturday, January 25, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life the victim was pronounced dead. 
 
The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Antoine Pratt, of Northeast, DC. 

On Friday, February 14, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 19-year-old Rodney Whiting, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.
 
CCN: 25011598

###

