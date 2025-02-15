Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Somerset County

February 15, 2025

(CRISFIELD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early this morning in Somerset County.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers from the Crisfield Police Department responded to the area of Third Street and Cove Street in Crisfield for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, police located a victim, identified as Keyon Demetrius Honesty, 43, of Princess Anne, Maryland, with an apparent gunshot wound. Honesty was transported to TidalHealth McCready Pavilion Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and subsequently assumed the lead of the investigation. Assistance was additionally provided by the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Princess Anne Police Department, Pocomoke City Police Department, and the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene.

Police are seeking home-security footage from nearby residences, in the area of Somers Cove, between 1:10 a.m. to 1:35 a.m. Anyone with information and or video related to this incident is asked to contact Corporal Kyle Braightmeyer at 443-480-6818. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov