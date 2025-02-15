Submit Release
News Search

There were 119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,680 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Somerset County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CRISFIELD, MD)Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early this morning in Somerset County.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers from the Crisfield Police Department responded to the area of Third Street and Cove Street in Crisfield for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, police located a victim, identified as Keyon Demetrius Honesty, 43, of Princess Anne, Maryland, with an apparent gunshot wound. Honesty was transported to TidalHealth McCready Pavilion Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and subsequently assumed the lead of the investigation. Assistance was additionally provided by the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Princess Anne Police Department, Pocomoke City Police Department, and the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene.

Police are seeking home-security footage from nearby residences, in the area of Somers Cove, between 1:10 a.m. to 1:35 a.m. Anyone with information and or video related to this incident is asked to contact Corporal Kyle Braightmeyer at 443-480-6818. The investigation remains active and ongoing.     

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more