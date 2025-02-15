Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Exhibition at Mahakumbh impresses Youth; Readiness to Participate in the Mission !

Prayagraj : The exhibition organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti during the Mahakumbh Festival, showcasing the various challenges faced by Hindu Dharma, the concept of a Hindu Nation, education of Dharma and the Samiti’s initiatives for the establishment of a Hindu Nation, left a significant impact on the youth. The exhibition highlighted the essence of Dharma in a scholarly manner, the ancient Indian culture, and the concept of a Hindu Nation, which intrigued the young audience. Located at Kailaspuri-Bharadwaj Marg Square in Sector 6 of the Kumbh area, the exhibition has been visited by thousands of young individuals who gained insight into the Samiti’s work. Many of them expressed a keen interest in actively participating in the Samiti’s activities.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Exhibition viewed by youth & devotees

Young members of Hindu organizations from various states attending the Mahakumbh Festival visited this exhibition by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. To promote the flex posters displayed at the exhibition through social media, visitors took photos of the posters on their mobile phones. After exploring the exhibition, devotees enthusiastically clicked photos at the ‘Selfie Point’ while chanting ‘Jayatu Jayatu Hindurashtram’. Many visitors voiced their support for the demand to declare India a Hindu Nation.

High Demand for the Book ‘Why do we need a Hindu Rashtra ?’

The books ‘Why do we need a Hindu Rashtra ?’ and ‘Hindu Nation- Objections and Clarifications’ received the highest demand at the exhibition. It also presented the harsh realities of atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and Kashmir. Several visitors shared their thoughts on how the brutalities of Love Jihad and the killings of Hindu saints awakened awareness among Hindus. Many devotees expressed an enthusiastic willingness to organize this impactful exhibition in their districts. They also showed interest in starting self-defense training and organizing Dharma education classes in their regions as part of the Samiti’s mission.