DEX FINGERLIGHT Announces Preorder Launch

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild M Brands, LLC has announced the Preorder Launch Phase for its long-anticipated and revolutionary product DEX FINGERLIGHT, exclusively available at fingerlight.com. The Preorder Phase is a significant milestone for the family-founded start up. Full global launch is expected March 19, or sooner.

“To be at this stage with a durable and quality product just more than a year after making our first prototype is incredible,” said Co-founder and COO Jake Mitchell. “It is a testament to work ethic and problem solving to be here so quickly with a super small, wearable device with quality as the top priority. It was not easy.”

Ben Mitchell, Co-founder and CRO added “Durability has been our number one objective since Day One. We could have made this milestone faster had we not insisted on adjustments in design to make DEX the best it could be. Credit goes to our design engineers and manufacturing teams for helping discover the tweaks to make a high tech device we and our customers can trust.”

DEX FINGERLIGHT is a hands-free fingerlight with a soft malleable open ended ring to fit over fingers, thumbs, and gloves. It is rechargeable with battery indicators and has three light modes of bright, dim, and green. Market validation indicated a need for this type of device, particularly for mechanics, campers, hunters, patient care nurses, and aviation. To celebrate the Preorder Launch, exclusive discounts are being offered to early customers who place orders prior to the full launch in March.

“This is my seventh start-up, with the previous six being in MedTech," said Tom Mitchell, Co-founder/CEO. There is one common theme in all of them: Without customer happiness, you have limited success or none at all. With the enthusiasm we saw in our market validation for DEX FINGERLIGHT, we think our customers are going to be incredibly happy. This will be the start of a new category of wearable lighting to help a wide spectrum of users.”

Wild M Brands, LLC was founded in 2023 specifically to develop and launch the DEX FINGERLIGHT and other innovative products that help people in everyday life, work, and play. The start-up Company was bootstrapped by father and sons prior to closing a Seed Round of investment from friends in October 2024 at a $5.9 million valuation. DEX FINGERLIGHT is protected by multiple issued U.S. patents with international patents pending, and is a trademark of Wild M Brands, LLC. Copyright © 2025 Wild M Brands, LLC. All rights reserved.

