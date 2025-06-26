Submit Release
DEX FingerLight Announces NASCAR ARCA Menard Series Sponsorship

DEX FingerLight is proud to sponsor U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Josh White at the 9/11 NASCAR ARCA Menard Series Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

To be able to sponsor a U.S. Marine veteran for this race is truly something special for our new brand.”
— Tom Mitchell, Co-Founder/CEO

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild M Brands, LLC has announced that its DEX FingerLight brand is sponsoring Josh White Racing at the NASCAR ARCA Menard Series Race being held at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11th, 2025.

“To be able to sponsor a U.S. Marine veteran for this race is truly something special for our new brand” said Wild M Brands’ Co-founder and CEO Tom Mitchell. “It is indeed about gaining more awareness for our DEX FingerLight brand, but it is more about being associated with Josh, his service to our country as a U.S. Marine, and his work ethic and determination as a racer. Being in a position to support him and his mission, with my own son being a U.S. Marine Corps veteran is a privilege.”

“This is more than just racing,” said Josh White. “It’s carrying the message of hope and second chances. Every lap we run is a tribute to those we have lost in battle and a reminder that no one fights alone.” This exciting return to racing for Josh White marks a significant milestone in his racing career, piloting the number 03 entry for Clubb Racing, Inc.

DEX FingerLight is a finger-mounted light with the patented Griptonite ring that instantly adjusts to any size finger or over a glove. It is rechargeable with three light modes, including night vision green. The product was launched by the father and sons’ team at Wild M Brands last March through their e-commerce site, www.fingerlight.com. The reliability and durability of DEX FingerLight provides an IPX7 waterproof rating and comes with Performance Guarantee a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

DEX FingerLight® is a new innovation designed to deliver superior functionality and reliability, protected by multiple issued U.S. patents with international patents pending, and is a registered trademark of Wild M Brands, LLC. Copyright © 2025 Wild M Brands, LLC. All rights reserved.

