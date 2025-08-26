DEX FingerLight Announces European Launch

Stealth Green Light to Climb Safely Night Vision Green for Aviation Brightness When You Need It

DEX FingerLight Announces CE Mark Declaration and European Launch

Even before we launched DEX FingerLight this past March, we had interest from European customers.” — Tom Mitchell, Co-Founder/CEO

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild M Brands, the developer of the new and innovative DEX FingerLight, is grateful to announce that its flagship wearable lighting device has passed all CE testing performed by NEMKO, one of the world’s leading independent laboratories for product safety and compliance. NEMKO certification ensures DEX FingerLight meets the highest safety standards required for sales and distribution in nations which recognize the CE mark.

As a result, DEX FingerLight is now available in Europe through Finland retailer Hunter’s Friend and has earned the trust of elite organizations, such as the UK’s National Police Air Service (NPAS) which recently received a bulk order to support its aviation and tactical operations. The Company is seeking additional distribution partners in CE-recognized nations including all of Europe, the UK, Switzerland, and Türkiye.

“Even before we launched DEX FingerLight this past March, we had interest from European customers,” said Tom Mitchell, Co-Founder/CEO of Wild M Brands. “To obtain this CE certification from NEMKO, as well as the impressive results of our ANSI/PLATO SL-1 reliability testing from SGS Labs, complete major milestones for our family-founded company," added Mr. Mitchell. "What we are seeing in the US market is the same in the EU: from hunters to aviators to trade professionals and campers, our device solves a problem that other hands-free lights do not solve because it is highly versatile, compact, easy, and fast. One of our most important decisions is who to focus on for marketing."

DEX FingerLight offers:

• The patented Griptonite-TPU Copper ring which instantly adjusts for a soft, comfortable, and firm fit on any finger size or thumb in any position

• Three light mode settings including night vision green, with mode memory

• Rechargeable battery with up to 2.5 hours of continuous runtime and charging indicators

• IPX7 waterproof rating and exceptionally durable materials and construction.

“Market adoption is ramping up quickly. We have certainly validated the quality and utility with our customers who comment how durable and useful DEX FingerLight is for them over headlamps and other artificial lighting alternatives,” added Mr. Mitchell. “Given all the painstaking effort we have put into making a durable device, we are extremely grateful for these early adopters in the USA, and now in the EU and UK.”

DEX FingerLight is trademarked, has three U.S. patents with patents pending in 42 additional countries and available through the Company’s website, Amazon, Walmart.com, and various retailers.

Not Just For Outdoors Enthusiasts, Aviators Make DEX FingerLight an Everyday Asset

