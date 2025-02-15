St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Refusal and FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4001217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/14/25 at 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont

ACCUSED: Taylor Bernier

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Refusal , and False information to law enforcement (FIPO).

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/14/25 at approximately 2330 hours Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the Lyndonville area when they observed a motorist commit a motor vehicle violation. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and met with the operator, Taylor Bernier (32) of Newport, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment while speaking to Bernier. Further investigation revealed that Bernier had provided false information and had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence. Troopers took Bernier into custody and transported her to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Bernier was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/24/25 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111