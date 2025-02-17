CHUWI Launches AuBox Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS

AuBox Mini PC is available in multiple configurations, the latest model features the AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD,.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHUWI introduces the AuBox Mini PC, a powerful gaming mini PC designed for performance and versatility. Available in multiple configurations, the latest model features the AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, delivering exceptional speed and efficiency.



Performance Redefined

At the heart of the AuBox Mini PC is the AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS processor, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and a max turbo frequency of 4.9GHz. Built on a 4nm process with a 65W TDP and featuring Zen 4 architecture, this powerhouse ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and content creation with blazing-fast responsiveness.

Advanced Radeon 780M Graphics

Powered by RDNA 3 architecture with 12 compute units and a core speed of up to 2,600 MHz, the AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU delivers performance on par with entry-level dedicated graphics, supporting hardware ray tracing for stunning visuals and realistic lighting effects.

Quad 4K Display Support

The AuBox 8745HS's USB 4, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort allow users to connect up to four 4K displays simultaneously. USB 4, USB-C, and HDMI provide ultra-smooth visuals at up to 4K@144Hz, perfect for gaming, productivity, and immersive multimedia experiences.

Upgrade-Friendly

Weighing just 740g and measuring 154 x 152 x 45mm, the AuBox Mini PC is space-saving and VESA-mountable, making it perfect for clutter-free setups. It supports up to 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD expansion, ensuring long-term scalability and performance.

Comprehensive Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the gaming mini PC features a USB4 port with 40Gbps bandwidth, dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.2, DP 1.4, and HDMI. With 12 connectivity ports, the new CHUWI compact powerhouse can power all needs.

Windows 11 Pro Pre-installed

Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, the AuBox Mini PC offers enhanced security, virtualization capabilities, and enterprise-grade productivity tools, ensuring a seamless computing experience right out of the box.

Specification

CPU:"AMD Ryzen™ 7 8745HS (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 4 nm Process, up to 4.9 GHz)"

GPU:AMD Radeon™ 780M, hardware ray tracing

Memory："16GB DDR5 5600MHz (DDR5 Dual-channel SO-DIMM Slots, Expandable up to 64GB)"

Storage："512GB PCIe SSD(2× M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD Slots, Expandable up to 2TB)"

Operating System：Windows 11 Pro

I/O Ports："

1× Full-featured USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port

1× USB 4

2× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

2× USB 2.0 Type-A Ports

1× HDMI 2.1 Port

1× DisplayPort 1.4 Port

2× 2.5G LAN Jacks

1× 3.5mm Audio Jack

1× DC-In Jack"

Display Support："

Simultaneously supports up to four displays:

One display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over the USB 4

One display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over the full-featured USB-C

One display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over DisplayPort 1.4

One display with up to 4K resolution at 120Hz over HDMI 2.1"

Wireless Connectivity：Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Ethernet：Supports 2.5Gbps

Power Adapter：19V/6.32A, 120W Power Adapter

Size：154 × 152 × 45 mm

Weight：Approx. 740g

About CHUWI:

Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit www.chuwi.com

