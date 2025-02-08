CHUWI Announces Olympic Champion Ma Lin as Global Brand Ambassador

Signing Ceremony Photos 1 Signing Ceremony Photos 2 Ma Lin Holding a Chuwi Laptop

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHUWI, a leading global leader in smart hardware, is proud to announce Olympic table tennis champion Ma Lin as its global brand ambassador. This partnership underscores CHUWI's commitment to delivering high-performance, innovative technology that enhances everyday life, guided by the brand's philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life."

A Perfect Partnership

At the signing ceremony, CHUWI CEO Lihua Yang expressed his excitement about the collaboration. "We are thrilled to welcome Ma Lin to the CHUWI family. As a sports legend, he represents perseverance and excellence—values that align with our brand. As a table tennis enthusiast myself, I deeply admire his achievements. We are confident that Ma Lin's influence will help amplify CHUWI's presence and inspire even greater consumer trust."

Ma Lin shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "I'm honored to become CHUWI's global brand ambassador. The brand's dedication to innovation and quality aligns with my values. Every CHUWI product reflects a commitment to excellence. I'm confident CHUWI will continue to succeed globally, and I encourage everyone to experience their products."

Driving Forward with Ma Lin

CHUWI has earned global recognition for its innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective smart hardware, including laptops, tablets, and mini PCs. The partnership with Ma Lin—one of China's most celebrated athletes—will further strengthen CHUWI's presence in the domestic market while solidifying its reputation as a trusted global brand.

With Ma Lin's unparalleled achievements and influence, CHUWI plans to enhance its brand image and expand market outreach. This collaboration represents an exciting new chapter for CHUWI as it strengthens its connection with consumers and accelerates its growth both domestically and internationally.

For more information about CHUWI and its products, visit www.chuwi.com.

About CHUWI

Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit www.chuwi.com.

