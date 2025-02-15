Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and VReal Sign MoU to Boost Virtual Heritage Tourism

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Mohan Yadav Felicitated Finland’s Ambassador to India, Mr. Kimmo Lähdevirta Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and VReal MoU between VReal and MPTB signed and exchanged, paving the way for future cooperation.

Harnessing Virtual Reality to Showcase Madhya Pradesh’s Rich Cultural Heritage

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VReal, a Finland-based leader in immersive virtual reality, to showcase the state’s cultural heritage through cutting-edge technology. The MoU was signed by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Finland’s Ambassador to India, Mr. Kimmo Lähdevirta.VReal, led by CEO Johannes Söderström, specializes in high-resolution virtual tours and immersive digital experiences. This collaboration will allow global audiences to explore Madhya Pradesh’s historical landmarks, temples, wildlife reserves, and monuments through 360° virtual tours. Real-time, expert-led guided tours will further enrich the experience, providing deeper insights into the state’s rich heritage.Designed to be inclusive, the initiative will cater to individuals with mobility restrictions, expanding tourism access. By digitally preserving key sites, VReal’s technology will also support ongoing conservation efforts.This partnership not only enhances global visibility for Madhya Pradesh but is expected to increase physical tourism, benefiting local businesses. This will serve as a key step in integrating technology with tourism, aligning with the state’s broader objective of leveraging digital tools to promote heritage tourism. In 2023, the state saw a record 112.1 million visitors, marking a significant growth in tourism.The MoU reflects Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to integrating digital technology with tourism, positioning the state as an innovative, safe, and culturally rich destination.The Finnish delegation toured the Tribal Museum and visited the Bhimbetka rock shelters and the Sanchi Stupa, both UNESCO World Heritage sites.

