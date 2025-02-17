LPGA Star and Stanford Champion Rose Zhang Joins The Bay Golf Club Ownership, Expanding Her Impact on the Future of Golf

The Bay Golf Club logo LPGA Star and Stanford Champion Rose Zhang joins The Bay Golf Club ownership group

Two-time LPGA Tour winner joins NBA champions Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala, and former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry.

I want to help drive a different audience to the sport, and TGL is doing a great job of exposing new parts of the game by highlighting players’ personalities and bringing in fun elements.” — LPGA Star Rose Zhang

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bay Golf Club, one of the six founding teams of the newly launched TGL presented by SoFi golf league, announced today that two-time LPGA Tour winner and former Stanford University standout Rose Zhang has joined its ownership group, which includes NBA champions Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala, alongside the Avenue Sports Fund, the sports investment fund led by former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital Group. This first business investment by Zhang also signals her commitment to shaping golf's future both on and off the course.

Zhang joins The Bay Golf Club at an exciting time. The team’s dynamic world-class roster of top-tier talent includes reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry, rising global sensation Min Woo Lee, and Swedish standout Ludvig Åberg. Embodying the innovative drive and competitive excellence synonymous with the Bay Area, The Bay Golf Club seeks to redefine the team golf experience in TGL’s groundbreaking format.

At just 21, Zhang has already established herself as one of golf’s most electric talents. She made history in 2023 by winning the Mizuho Americas Open in her LPGA debut – the first player to accomplish this feat in 72 years. Her remarkable journey includes a second LPGA title at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and representing Team USA in two Solheim Cups (2023 and 2024). Her collegiate career was equally stunning: she captured back-to-back NCAA individual championships (2022 and 2023) at Stanford, with her eight wins tying Tiger Woods, a founder of TGL, for the most by a Stanford player in school history. Zhang also held the world’s No. 1 amateur ranking for a record 141 weeks, cementing her position as one of golf’s brightest young stars. She will take her competitive spirit to The Bay Golf Club, bringing her unique perspective and commitment to growing the game to TGL’s fresh new innovative platform.

While stepping into an ownership role for the first time this marks a milestone moment in Zhang’s career, especially as she continues to compete at the highest level, investing in The Bay Golf Club is deeply personal for Zhang. “The Bay Area has been more than just a place where I play golf - it’s become my home and community,” she said. “As a student-athlete at Stanford, I have been inspired by the region’s incredible drive for innovation and excellence. This investment aligns with my goal to be the best golfer in the world while inspiring the next generation of players, especially youth golfers in California, where I grew up. Having athletes like Steph Curry, who exemplifies the values of work ethic, faith, and family that resonate with me, involved in this team made it an honor to have this opportunity as my first business investment.”

“We could not be prouder to welcome Rose to The Bay Golf Club family,” said Marc Lasry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Avenue Capital Group. “We’ve followed Rose’s career since her remarkable achievements at Stanford, and her combination of talent, determination, and grace exemplifies everything we stand for. Rose represents the future of golf, and her vision for growing the sport aligns perfectly with our mission at The Bay Golf Club. Her deep connection to the Bay Area community and her inspiring journey from collegiate champion to professional star make her an ideal partner as we continue to build something special here in San Francisco. Rose is not only investing in our club; she is specifically investing in the future of golf in the Bay Area.”

Zhang sees this investment as an opportunity to champion diversity in golf and expand access to the sport. As a role model for young players, particularly in California, she hopes to leverage her platform to inspire the next wave of talent. “The energy in the Bay Area, with its drive for success and diverse cultures, deeply resonates with me, especially coming from a traditional Chinese household,” she said. “I want to help drive a different audience to the sport, and TGL is doing a great job of exposing new parts of the game by highlighting players’ personalities and bringing in fun elements. Having grown up playing AJGA events in California and now studying at Stanford, I see this as a chance to give back to the community that shaped my youth golf career while helping create new pathways for the next generation of players.”

With Zhang’s addition, The Bay Golf Club continues to solidify its status as a forward-thinking leader in the sport. As the inaugural season is underway, Zhang’s involvement adds another layer of excitement, further bridging the rich sporting culture of the Bay Area with the global future of golf.

About The Bay Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club embodies the vibrant spirit and diverse culture that makes the Bay Area extraordinary. Based in a region known for breaking boundaries and embracing bold ideas, The Bay Golf Club brings together world-class athletes, innovative technology, and community-driven values to reimagine golf for a new generation. Owned by an investment group including NBA champions Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson, alongside the Marc Lasry-led Avenue Sports Fund, The Bay Golf Club features an international roster of golf stars including Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee, and Ludvig Åberg. More than just a team, The Bay Golf Club represents the Bay Area's commitment to inclusion, innovation, and the belief that sport can be a catalyst for positive change in our community. Through the fusion of cutting-edge technology and competitive golf, The Bay Golf Club is creating an experience that's as diverse and dynamic as the Bay Area itself. To learn more, visit tglgolf.com/thebaygolfclub.

